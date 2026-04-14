Recipe of the day: Mzansi cheeza,egg salad, tikka chicken pizza and mayo mash

Mzansi cheeza, egg salad, tikka chicken pizza and mayo mash each bring their own flair to South Africa's dynamic food scene.
Whether you crave cheesy comfort, crave a zesty salad, or seek a spicy pizza twist, these dishes promise an unforgettable taste adventure.
Perfect for gatherings or solo indulgence, their bold flavours and vibrant textures capture the spirit of Mzansi cuisine in every bite, delivering pure satisfaction for every palate.
ALSO READ:Recipe of the day: The perfect roast chicken
Mzansi Cheeza
Ready in 10 min
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
4 slices of bread
½ cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup cheddar cheese, grated
1 teaspoon roasted garlic paste
1 teaspoon honey
salt and pepper to taste
chopped parsley
Egg Salad
Ready in 5 min
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
8 hard-boiled eggs
1 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon chives
½ teaspoon chilli flakes
salt and pepper to taste
Tikka Chicken Pizza
Ready in 7 – 10 min
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
1 pizza base
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 cup leftover tikka chicken with sauce
½ cup mozzarella cheese, grated
Mayo Mash
Ready in 20 min
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
Salt and pepper
4-6 medium potatoes, cubed
3 tablespoons butter
2 small sprigs of thyme
1 clove garlic, cut in half
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
Mzansi Cheeza method
Step 1:
Preheat oven to 200°C.
Step 2:
In a bowl, mix the mayonnaise with cheese, garlic paste and honey. Season the mixture with salt and pepper, then set aside.
Step 3:
Place the bread onto a parchment-lined tray and make sure to have sufficient space between each slice.
Step 4:
Using the back of a spoon, gently press down onto the middle of each slice, leaving a slight border around the edge, to create a well for the cheese filling.
Step 5:
Spoon and spread the filling onto each slice, then bake in the oven for 10 min or until melted and golden brown. Enjoy immediately.
Egg Salad method
Step 1:
Cut boiled eggs into quarters and place them into a mixing bowl with mayonnaise and the rest of the ingredients.
Step 2:
Mix everything thoroughly and transfer it to a serving dish.
Step 3:
Garnish with extra chives and chilli flakes.
Step 4:
Keep covered in the fridge until ready to eat.
Tikka Chicken Pizza method
Step 1:
Preheat oven to 220°C.
Step 2:
Place the oven base onto an oven-safe plate, then spread the mayonnaise generously onto the base.
Step 3:
Spread the tikka chicken all over the pizza, leaving the edges bare.
Step 4:
Finish with the mozzarella cheese then bake in the oven for 7-10 min or until the cheese is melted to your liking. Enjoy!
Mayo Mash method
Step 1:
Place cubed potatoes into a pot with cold water, then bring to a boil and cook until fork-tender. Once cooked, strain with a colander then place back into the pot.
Step 2:
In a pan, melt the butter followed by thyme and garlic, then fry until fragrant. Remove from the heat then use a fork to separate the thyme leaves from the stalks. Discard the stalk, then add both the butter and thyme leaves to the hot potatoes and mash to the desired smoothness.
Step 3:
Using the back of a knife, mash the now soft garlic clove until you get a paste-like consistency.
Step 4:
Stir the Excella Mayonnaise and garlic into the mash, then season with salt and pepper. Enjoy!
Recipe supplied by : Excella.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day:Mzansi cheeza,egg salad, tikka chicken pizza and mayo mash
Whether you crave cheesy comfort, crave a zesty salad, or seek a spicy pizza twist, these dishes promise an unforgettable taste adventure.
Ingredients
Mzansi Cheeza
Ready in 10 min
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
4 slices of bread
½ cup Excella Mayonnaise
1/3 cup cheddar cheese, grated
1 teaspoon roasted garlic paste
1 teaspoon honey
salt and pepper to taste
chopped parsley
Egg Salad
Ready in 5 min
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
8 hard-boiled eggs
1 cup Excella Mayonnaise
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon chives
½ teaspoon chilli flakes
salt and pepper to taste
Tikka Chicken Pizza
Ready in 7 – 10 min
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
1 pizza base
2 tablespoons Excella Mayonnaise
1 cup leftover tikka chicken with sauce
½ cup mozzarella cheese, grated
Mayo Mash
Ready in 20 min
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
Salt and pepper
4–6 medium potatoes, cubed
3 tablespoons butter
2 small sprigs of thyme
1 clove garlic, cut in half
3 tablespoons Excella Mayonnaise
Mzansi Cheeza Method
Instructions
Preheat oven to 200°C.
In a bowl, mix the Excella Mayonnaise with cheese, garlic paste, and honey. Season the mixture with salt and pepper, then set aside.
Place the bread onto a parchment-lined tray and make sure to have sufficient space between each slice.
Using the back of a spoon, gently press down onto the middle of each slice, leaving a slight border around the edge, to create a well for the cheese filling.
Spoon and spread the filling onto each slice, then bake in the oven for 10 min or until melted and golden brown. Enjoy immediately.
Cut boiled eggs into quarters and place them into a mixing bowl with Excella Mayonnaise and the rest of the ingredients.
Mix everything thoroughly and transfer it to a serving dish.
Garnish with extra chives and chilli flakes.
Keep covered in the fridge until ready to eat.
Preheat oven to 220°C.
Place the oven base onto an oven-safe plate, then spread the Excella Mayonnaise generously onto the base.
Spread the tikka chicken all over the pizza, leaving the edges bare.
Finish with the mozzarella cheese then bake in the oven for 7-10 min or until the cheese is melted to your liking. Enjoy!
Place cubed potatoes into a pot with cold water, then bring to a boil and cook until fork-tender. Once cooked, strain with a colander then place back into the pot.
In a pan, melt the butter followed by thyme and garlic, then fry until fragrant. Remove from the heat then use a fork to separate the thyme leaves from the stalks. Discard the stalk, then add both the butter and thyme leaves to the hot potatoes and mash to the desired smoothness.
Using the back of a knife, mash the now soft garlic clove until you get a paste-like consistency.
Stir the Excella Mayonnaise and garlic into the mash, then season with salt and pepper. Enjoy!
Recipe supplied by : Excella.co.za
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