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Recipe of the day: Parmesan roasted potatoes

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

3 minute read

2 November 2026

05:29 pm

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Chef Conrad Gallagher shares a Parmesan-crusted roast potato recipe from his book 101 Ways Potatoes: crisp outside, soft inside, ideal for festive hosting.

Recipe of the day: Parmesan roasted potatoes

Parmesan-crusted potatoes. Picture: iStock

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Few dishes are as dependable on a festive table as a good potato. They’re easy, flexible and loved by almost everyone, which makes them a smart choice for hosts who want to serve something special without a complicated menu. And with Potato Day as the perfect excuse to get started, there’s no reason to wait for the big meal.

Chef Conrad Gallagher has shared one such recipe from 101 Ways Potatoes, his fifth book. The result is a simple, flavourful side with a firm, golden crust and a soft centre. A Parmesan, flour and seasoning coating does the heavy lifting, so the potatoes need little attention once they’re in the oven.

A simple, flavourful side with a firm crust and soft centre.

Recipe of the day: Parmesan roasted potatoes
Chef Conrad Gallagher’s Parmesan-crusted potatoes, from his book 101 Ways Potatoes. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

  • 40 g finely grated Parmesan
  • 60 g all-purpose flour
  • 6 g sea salt
  • 1 g ground black pepper
  • 1.6 kg large boiling potatoes, peeled and quartered lengthwise
  • 110 g unsalted butter, melted

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 175°C.
  2. Spread Parmesan on wax paper and let it air-dry for 1 hour.
  3. Rinse quartered potatoes under cold water and drain.
  4. Combine dried Parmesan, flour, salt and pepper in a large sealable bag.
  5. Add potatoes and shake well to coat.
  6. Pour melted butter into a large shallow baking pan.
  7. Arrange potatoes in a single layer and roast for about 1 hour 15 minutes, turning twice, until golden and crisp.
Print

Recipe of the day: Parmesan roasted potatoes

Recipe of the day: Parmesan roasted potatoes

Few dishes are as dependable on a festive table as a good potato. They’re easy, flexible and loved by almost everyone, which makes them a smart choice for hosts who want to serve something special without a complicated menu. And with Potato Day as the perfect excuse to get started, there’s no reason to wait for the big meal.

Chef Conrad Gallagher has shared one such recipe from 101 Ways Potatoes, his fifth book. The result is a simple, flavourful side with a firm, golden crust and a soft centre. A Parmesan, flour and seasoning coating does the heavy lifting, so the potatoes need little attention once they’re in the oven.

A simple, flavourful side with a firm crust and soft centre.

RELATED ARTICLES

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 40 g finely grated Parmesan

    • 60 g all-purpose flour

    • 6 g sea salt

    • 1 g ground black pepper

    • 1.6 kg large boiling potatoes, peeled and quartered lengthwise

    • 110 g unsalted butter, melted

Instructions

 

  1. Preheat oven to 175°C.

  2. Spread Parmesan on wax paper and let it air-dry for 1 hour.

  3. Rinse quartered potatoes under cold water and drain.

  4. Combine dried Parmesan, flour, salt and pepper in a large sealable bag.

  5. Add potatoes and shake well to coat.

  6. Pour melted butter into a large shallow baking pan.

  7. Arrange potatoes in a single layer and roast for about 1 hour 15 minutes, turning twice, until golden and crisp.

– Recipe supplied by Pillar9 on behalf of chef Conrad Gallagher. 101 Ways Potatoes is available to purchase from his website and on Takealot.

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