Recipe of the day: Jenny Morris’s cauliflower royale

Looking for a different way to serve cauliflower? Jenny Morris's recipe layers it with homemade tomato sauce and pecorino cream before baking it with a cheesy breadcrumb topping.

This cauliflower royale is a baked cauliflower dish served with a tangy tomato sauce and pecorino cream.

The cauliflower is topped with grated cheese and breadcrumbs before being baked until golden and bubbling.

Cauliflower royale

Ingredients

For the cauliflower

2 medium or 1 large head cauliflower

¾ cup grated cheddar or mozzarella cheese

½ cup panko or fresh breadcrumbs

Fresh basil leaves and roasted pine nuts to garnish

Quick tangy tomato sauce

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, finely grated

1 tsp dried origanum

1 Tbsp tomato paste

1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes

¾ tsp white sugar

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

a splash of red wine vinegar or lemon juice

a handful of mixed chopped fresh parsley and basil

Pecorino cream

1 medium onion, halved

4 whole cloves

2 cups full-cream milk

1 fresh bay leaf

50 g butter

50 g cake wheat flour

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

2 tsp Dijon or hot English mustard

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

120 g pecorino cheese, grated

1 tsp chopped fresh rosemary (optional, but divine)

Method

Blanch the cauliflower: Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Trim each cauliflower’s base so that it sits flat. Place the cauliflower in the saucepan and simmer gently for 10-12 minutes until tender but still holding its shape. Drain well and nestle into a greased ovenproof dish. Cook the tomato sauce: Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and sauté the garlic for 30 seconds, then stir in the origanum, tomato paste, chopped tomatoes, sugar, salt and pepper. Simmer for 10-15 minutes until thick and saucy. Finish with a splash of vinegar or lemon juice, then stir in the fresh herbs. Make the pecorino cream: Stud each onion half with two cloves and place in a saucepan with the milk and bay leaf. Gently bring to a simmer, then switch off the heat and leave to infuse for 20 minutes. Strain just before using. In another pan, melt the butter, then stir in the flour to make a roux, cooking gently for 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in the strained warm milk until smooth and luscious. Cook for 5-10 minutes until thickened, stirring continuously. Season with the nutmeg, mustard, salt and pepper, then stir in the pecorino and rosemary (if using) until the cheese is melted. Assemble the bake: Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Pour all the tangy tomato sauce over the cauliflower in the dish, smother with the full batch of pecorino cream, and scatter the grated cheese and breadcrumbs over the top for that golden crust. Bake for 25-30 minutes until bubbling and gorgeously golden. Serve hot and melty, garnished with fresh basil and roasted pine nuts, with something crisp and green on the side, or just a fork and your best intentions.

*This recipe is courtesy of penguinrandomhouse.