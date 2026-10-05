Recipe of the day: Cheesy chicken omelette

Quick to prepare and endlessly customisable, it's a crowd-pleaser that can be enjoyed any time of the day.
A cheesy chicken omelette is the perfect way to start your day with a burst of flavour and protein. This delicious breakfast dish combines tender, seasoned chicken with gooey, melted cheese, all wrapped in fluffy eggs.
Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to fuel your morning or a comforting brunch option, this omelette is sure to satisfy your cravings.
Quick to prepare and endlessly customisable, it’s a crowd-pleaser that can be enjoyed any time of the day.
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Cost per recipe: Serves 1 for under R25
Ingredients:
- 7.5ml (½ tbsp) olive oil
- 2 eggs
- 15ml (1 tbsp) milk
- Pinch salt
- 45ml (3 tbsp) cheddar, grated
- 45ml (3 tbsp) roast chicken, torn
- ½ carrot, peeled
- 2 slices cucumber
- 1 black olive slice
- 30ml (2 tbsp) shredded lettuce
- 45ml (3 tbsp) cooked corn kernels
- Tomato sauce, to serve
Method:
- Heat the oil in a 16cm frying pan over medium-low heat until warm. Beat the eggs, milk and salt together. Pour into the pan, tilting to spread out evenly.
- Cover the pan and cook for about 5 minutes or until the eggs begin to set. Use a spatula to push the edges in slightly and tilt the pan so the uncooked eggs on top run over the sides to cook.
- Sprinkle cheddar and chicken over one half of the omelette. Fold over the other half of the omelette to enclose. Place the omelette on a serving plate.
- Create a chicken-looking omelette by trimming the carrot as a beak, comb, legs, and a sun. Use the cucumber as wings and a tail. Use an olive as an eye (if you don’t have olives, use a corn kernel/baked bean or anything edible that resembles an eye). Scatter lettuce and corn on the base of the plate. Serve with tomato sauce.
Note:
- Use any leftover vegetables or meat as a delicious filling for an omelette. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, a light dinner, or even a snack in between!
Recipe supplied by sapoultry.co.za
Recipe of the day: Cheesy chicken omelette
A cheesy chicken omelette is the perfect way to start your day with a burst of flavour and protein. This delicious breakfast dish combines tender, seasoned chicken with gooey, melted cheese, all wrapped in fluffy eggs.
Ingredients
-
- 7.5 ml (½ tbsp) olive oil
-
- 2 eggs
-
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) milk
-
- Pinch salt
-
- 45 ml (3 tbsp) cheddar, grated
-
- 45 ml (3 tbsp) roast chicken, torn
-
- ½ carrot, peeled
-
- 2 slices cucumber
-
- 1 black olive slice
-
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) shredded lettuce
-
- 45 ml (3 tbsp) cooked corn kernels
-
- Tomato sauce, to serve
Instructions
Method:
- Heat the oil in a 16cm frying pan over medium-low heat until warm. Beat the eggs, milk, and salt together. Pour into the pan, tilting to spread out evenly.
- Cover the pan and cook for about 5 minutes or until the eggs begin to set. Use a spatula to push the edges in slightly and tilt the pan so the uncooked eggs on top run over the sides to cook.
- Sprinkle cheddar and chicken over one half of the omelette. Fold over the other half of the omelette to enclose. Place the omelette on a serving plate.
- Create a chicken-looking omelette by trimming the carrot as a beak, comb, legs, and a sun. Use the cucumber as wings and a tail. Use an olive as an eye (if you don’t have olives, use a corn kernel/baked bean or anything edible that resembles an eye). Scatter lettuce and corn on the base of the plate. Serve with tomato sauce.
Note:
- Use any leftover vegetables or meat as a delicious filling for an omelette. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, a light dinner, or even a snack in between!