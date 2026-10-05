Recipe of the day: Cheesy chicken omelette

Quick to prepare and endlessly customisable, it's a crowd-pleaser that can be enjoyed any time of the day.

A cheesy chicken omelette is the perfect way to start your day with a burst of flavour and protein. This delicious breakfast dish combines tender, seasoned chicken with gooey, melted cheese, all wrapped in fluffy eggs.

Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to fuel your morning or a comforting brunch option, this omelette is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Quick to prepare and endlessly customisable, it’s a crowd-pleaser that can be enjoyed any time of the day.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 1 for under R25

Ingredients:

7.5ml (½ tbsp) olive oil

2 eggs

15ml (1 tbsp) milk

Pinch salt

45ml (3 tbsp) cheddar, grated

45ml (3 tbsp) roast chicken, torn

½ carrot, peeled

2 slices cucumber

1 black olive slice

30ml (2 tbsp) shredded lettuce

45ml (3 tbsp) cooked corn kernels

Tomato sauce, to serve

Method:

Heat the oil in a 16cm frying pan over medium-low heat until warm. Beat the eggs, milk and salt together. Pour into the pan, tilting to spread out evenly. Cover the pan and cook for about 5 minutes or until the eggs begin to set. Use a spatula to push the edges in slightly and tilt the pan so the uncooked eggs on top run over the sides to cook. Sprinkle cheddar and chicken over one half of the omelette. Fold over the other half of the omelette to enclose. Place the omelette on a serving plate. Create a chicken-looking omelette by trimming the carrot as a beak, comb, legs, and a sun. Use the cucumber as wings and a tail. Use an olive as an eye (if you don’t have olives, use a corn kernel/baked bean or anything edible that resembles an eye). Scatter lettuce and corn on the base of the plate. Serve with tomato sauce.

Note:

Use any leftover vegetables or meat as a delicious filling for an omelette. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, a light dinner, or even a snack in between!

Recipe supplied by sapoultry.co.za