19 Mar 2024

09:27 am

Recipe of the day: Old fashioned meat pie recipe

Serve your meat pie with a crisp green salad for a quick dinner.

Old fashioned meat pie recipe

Old fashioned meat pie recipe. Picture: iStock

Although this dish sounds very South African, meat pies are actually a European invention, even dating back to ancient Greece and Rome. So, tonight, take a step back in history and prepare something traditional for dinner. Luckily with ready-made frozen puff pastry available, this recipe will be much quicker to make than back in the day when the Greeks and Romans had to make it themselves.

The great thing about this meat pie recipe is that you can you play around with the ingredients, and add anything your tastebuds desire.

Meat pie recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 750g ground beef
  • 425g tin of sliced mushrooms
  • 2 tablespoons gravy mix
  • 2 tablespoons plain flour
  • 1⁄4 cup water
  • 2 sheets puff pastry

Method

  1. Cook the beef and onion in a large saucepan until the meat is browned and the onion softened.
  2. Add the whole tin of mushrooms juice and all, stir well.
  3. Mix gravy powder and the flour into a smooth paste with the water.
  4. Add to meat and stir until its thickened (use your judgement here, if you like a little more gravy add a small bit of water).
  5. Grease a 20cm pie plate and cover base and sides with puff pastry.
  6. Spoon in meat filling and press down firmly.
  7. Cover in pastry, trim edge and press together with a fork to make a decorative edge.
  8. Pierce with a fork a couple of times or I like to cut a v in the top flipping it over to make a little triangular hole.
  9. Lightly brush with milk and decorate with excess pastry if desired.
  10. Cook in a preheated oven at 200°C for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Note

If you prefer, you can use fresh mushrooms for this recipe, instead of canned ones. Add them after you brown the meat. You may need to add a little more water if you use fresh mushrooms, again, use your judgement.

*This recipe was sourced from www.food.com

