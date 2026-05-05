Ideal for family dinners or casual gatherings, it offers a unique twist on a beloved staple that is sure to impress every palate.
Thai KOO Baked Beans and Chicken Stew is a vibrant fusion dish that brings together the hearty comfort of traditional chicken stew with the sweet-savoury taste of KOO Baked Beans, all infused with classic Thai flavours.
Featuring tender chicken pieces, aromatic herbs, and a touch of coconut milk, this easy-to-make stew is both nourishing and packed with bold taste.
– Prep: 10 min
– Cook: 55 min
– Serves: Two
Ingredients
- 8 pieces of chicken
- 1 tsp tomato paste
- 410g KOO Baked Beans
- 410g KOO Fresh Garden Peas
- 3 Tbsp canola oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- ½ large green, yellow and red bell pepper, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp curry or Thai paste
- 200ml coconut milk or full cream milk
- 2 tsp mixed herbs
- 2 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 2 Tbsp barbecue spice
- 2 Tbsp paprika
- ½ tsp white sugar
- 150ml water
- 20g fresh parsley, chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
- In a large bowl, add chicken, 1 tbsp oil, garlic powder, 1 tbsp paprika, 1 tbsp BBQ spice, 1 tsp onion powder and mix until the chicken is well coated.
- In a large pan heat oil over medium to high heat, then add in the chicken and fry until golden brown on each side 5-10 minutes. Remove the chicken and keep it aside.
- Add in the onion, all the peppers and fry for 3-5 minutes.
- Add in garlic, Thai paste, tomato paste, sugar, paprika, BBQ spice, mixed herbs, onion powder and stir. Continue cooking for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add KOO Baked Beans and KOO Fresh Garden Peas, then stir. Stir in water and cream or milk. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Add the chicken and parsley back, then cover with a lid and reduce the heat. Let it simmer for 35-40 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Serve with rice and veggies.
Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day : Thai KOO Baked Beans and Chicken Stew
Ideal for family dinners or casual gatherings, it offers a unique twist on a beloved staple, sure to impress every palate.
Ingredients
-
- 8 pieces of chicken
-
- 1 tsp tomato paste
-
- 410g KOO Baked Beans
-
- 410g KOO Fresh Garden Peas
-
- 3 Tbsp canola oil
-
- 1 large onion, diced
-
- ½ large green, yellow and red bell pepper, diced
-
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
-
- 1 Tbsp curry or Thai paste
-
- 200ml coconut milk or full cream milk
-
- 2 tsp mixed herbs
-
- 2 tsp onion powder
-
- 1 tsp garlic powder
-
- 2 Tbsp barbecue spice
-
- 2 Tbsp paprika
-
- ½ tsp white sugar
-
- 150ml water
-
- 20g fresh parsley, chopped
-
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
- In a large bowl, add chicken, 1 tbsp oil, garlic powder, 1 tbsp paprika, 1 tbsp BBQ spice, 1 tsp onion powder and mix until the chicken is well coated.
- In a large pan heat oil over medium to high heat, then add in the chicken and fry until golden brown on each side 5-10 minutes. Remove the chicken and keep it aside.
- Add in the onion, all the peppers and fry for 3-5 minutes.
- Add in garlic, Thai paste, tomato paste, sugar, paprika, BBQ spice, mixed herbs, onion powder and stir. Continue cooking for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add KOO Baked Beans and KOO Fresh Garden Peas, then stir. Stir in water and cream or milk. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Add the chicken and parsley back, then cover with a lid and reduce the heat. Let it simmer for 35-40 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Serve with rice and veggies.
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