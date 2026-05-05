Recipe of the day : Thai KOO Baked Beans and Chicken Stew

Ideal for family dinners or casual gatherings, it offers a unique twist on a beloved staple that is sure to impress every palate.

Thai KOO Baked Beans and Chicken Stew is a vibrant fusion dish that brings together the hearty comfort of traditional chicken stew with the sweet-savoury taste of KOO Baked Beans, all infused with classic Thai flavours.

Featuring tender chicken pieces, aromatic herbs, and a touch of coconut milk, this easy-to-make stew is both nourishing and packed with bold taste.

– Prep: 10 min

– Cook: 55 min

– Serves: Two

Ingredients

8 pieces of chicken

1 tsp tomato paste

410g KOO Baked Beans

410g KOO Fresh Garden Peas

3 Tbsp canola oil

1 large onion, diced

½ large green, yellow and red bell pepper, diced

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 Tbsp curry or Thai paste

200ml coconut milk or full cream milk

2 tsp mixed herbs

2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

2 Tbsp barbecue spice

2 Tbsp paprika

½ tsp white sugar

150ml water

20g fresh parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

In a large bowl, add chicken, 1 tbsp oil, garlic powder, 1 tbsp paprika, 1 tbsp BBQ spice, 1 tsp onion powder and mix until the chicken is well coated. In a large pan heat oil over medium to high heat, then add in the chicken and fry until golden brown on each side 5-10 minutes. Remove the chicken and keep it aside. Add in the onion, all the peppers and fry for 3-5 minutes. Add in garlic, Thai paste, tomato paste, sugar, paprika, BBQ spice, mixed herbs, onion powder and stir. Continue cooking for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add KOO Baked Beans and KOO Fresh Garden Peas, then stir. Stir in water and cream or milk. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the chicken and parsley back, then cover with a lid and reduce the heat. Let it simmer for 35-40 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Serve with rice and veggies.

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za