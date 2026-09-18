Discover a refreshing, fragrant drink that awakens the senses and redefines your cocktail experience with every sip.
The spicy vanilla julep cocktail is an adventurous twist on a classic. Thai basil leaves release a vibrant aroma, adding a unique spicy kick that pairs beautifully with the smooth, smoky notes of Scotch whisky.
Ingredients
- 50ml Scotch whisky (equivalent to a double shot in SA)
- 8 mint leaves
- 8 Thai basil leaves
- 15 ml sugar syrup
- 15 ml chilled water
- Crushed ice
- Sprig of mint (for garnish)
Equipment
- Julep cup or tall glass (approx. 300ml to 400ml capacity)
- Barspoon
- Metal or glass straw
Method
- Combine: Clap the mint and Thai basil leaves sharply between your hands to release their aromatic oils. Drop them into your julep cup or glass.
- Press: Add the 50ml Scotch whisky, 15ml sugar syrup, and 15ml chilled water to the cup. Lightly press the ingredients using a muddler or bar spoon to integrate the flavours.
- Mix: Fill the cup with crushed ice and churn the mixture thoroughly using your bar spoon.
- Garnish: Top up the glass with an extra mound of crushed ice. Garnish with a fresh sprig of mint and serve with a straw.
Recipe supplied by JohnnieWalker.comPrint
Recipe of the day The spicy vanilla Julep cocktail
The Spicy Vanilla Julep cocktail is an adventurous twist on a classic. Thai basil leaves release a vibrant aroma, adding a unique spicy kick that pairs beautifully with the smooth, smoky notes of Johnnie Walker Black Label.
Ingredients
Scale
-
- 50 ml Johnnie Walker Black Label (equivalent to a double shot in SA)
-
- 8 Mint leaves
-
- 8 Thai basil leaves
-
- 15 ml Sugar syrup
-
- 15 ml Chilled water
-
- Crushed ice
-
- Sprig of mint (for garnish)
Instructions
Equipment
-
- Julep Cup or tall glass (approx. 300 ml to 400 ml capacity)
-
- Barspoon
-
- Metal or glass straw
Method
-
- Combine: Clap the mint and Thai basil leaves sharply between your hands to release their aromatic oils. Drop them into your Julep cup or glass.
-
- Press: Add the 50 ml Johnnie Walker Black Label, 15 ml sugar syrup, and 15 ml chilled water to the cup. Lightly press the ingredients using a muddler or bar spoon to integrate the flavours.
-
- Mix: Fill the cup with crushed ice and churn the mixture thoroughly using your bar spoon.
-
- Garnish: Top up the glass with an extra mound of crushed ice. Garnish with a fresh sprig of mint and serve with a straw.