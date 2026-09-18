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Recipe of the day: The spicy vanilla julep cocktail

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

18 September 2026

10:30 am

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Discover a refreshing, fragrant drink that awakens the senses and redefines your cocktail experience with every sip.

Picture supplied

Picture: supplied

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The spicy vanilla julep cocktail is an adventurous twist on a classic. Thai basil leaves release a vibrant aroma, adding a unique spicy kick that pairs beautifully with the smooth, smoky notes of Scotch whisky.

Ingredients

  • 50ml Scotch whisky (equivalent to a double shot in SA)
  • 8 mint leaves
  • 8 Thai basil leaves
  • 15 ml sugar syrup
  • 15 ml chilled water
  • Crushed ice
  • Sprig of mint (for garnish)

Equipment

  • Julep cup or tall glass (approx. 300ml to 400ml capacity)
  • Barspoon
  • Metal or glass straw

Method

  1. Combine: Clap the mint and Thai basil leaves sharply between your hands to release their aromatic oils. Drop them into your julep cup or glass.
  2. Press: Add the 50ml Scotch whisky, 15ml sugar syrup, and 15ml chilled water to the cup. Lightly press the ingredients using a muddler or bar spoon to integrate the flavours.
  3. Mix: Fill the cup with crushed ice and churn the mixture thoroughly using your bar spoon.
  4. Garnish: Top up the glass with an extra mound of crushed ice. Garnish with a fresh sprig of mint and serve with a straw.

Recipe supplied by JohnnieWalker.com

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Recipe of the day The spicy vanilla Julep cocktail

Picture supplied

The Spicy Vanilla Julep cocktail is an adventurous twist on a classic. Thai basil leaves release a vibrant aroma, adding a unique spicy kick that pairs beautifully with the smooth, smoky notes of Johnnie Walker Black Label.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 50 ml Johnnie Walker Black Label (equivalent to a double shot in SA)

    • 8 Mint leaves

    • 8 Thai basil leaves

    • 15 ml Sugar syrup

RELATED ARTICLES

    • 15 ml Chilled water

    • Crushed ice

    • Sprig of mint (for garnish)

Instructions

Equipment

    • Julep Cup or tall glass (approx. 300 ml to 400 ml capacity)

    • Barspoon

    • Metal or glass straw

Method

    1. Combine: Clap the mint and Thai basil leaves sharply between your hands to release their aromatic oils. Drop them into your Julep cup or glass.

    1. Press: Add the 50 ml Johnnie Walker Black Label, 15 ml sugar syrup, and 15 ml chilled water to the cup. Lightly press the ingredients using a muddler or bar spoon to integrate the flavours.

    1. Mix: Fill the cup with crushed ice and churn the mixture thoroughly using your bar spoon.

    1. Garnish: Top up the glass with an extra mound of crushed ice. Garnish with a fresh sprig of mint and serve with a straw.

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