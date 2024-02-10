Sweet Saturday treat: Tarte Tatin recipe
This recipe is a great and simple dessert to enjoy at your family dinner.
Tarte Tatin dessert. Picture: iStock
The Tarte Tatin recipe does not require a lot of ingredients. All you need is sugar, butter and sliced apples to prepare this yummy dessert.
With this recipe, you can serve up to six people.
Tarte Tatin
Ingredients
- 80 g/5 1/3 tablespoons butter, plus a little extra for greasing
- 80 g/1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1/2 x 320g sheet of puff pastry (you’ll need 160 g)
- 3 apples, peeled, sliced and frozen
Method
- This classic French dessert is a great way to use up frozen slices of apple.
- Melt the butter and sugar in a pan over a medium heat until bubbling at the edges and thickened slightly.
- This is now caramel! Add the frozen apples and cook in the caramel until softened slightly – about 5 minutes.
- Pour the apples and caramel into a greased heatproof dish that fits in your air-fryer and then top with the puff pastry.
- Tuck the pastry down into the sides of the dish.
- Preheat the air-fryer to 180ºC/350ºF.
- Place the dish in the preheated air-fryer and cook for 12 minutes.
- Remove and allow to cool a little.
- To serve, turn upside down by putting a plate over the top and turning swiftly. Serve warm or cold, cut into slices.
*This recipe was sourced from Penguin Random House with permission.
