Sweet Saturday treat: Tarte Tatin recipe

This recipe is a great and simple dessert to enjoy at your family dinner.

The Tarte Tatin recipe does not require a lot of ingredients. All you need is sugar, butter and sliced apples to prepare this yummy dessert.

With this recipe, you can serve up to six people.

Tarte Tatin

Ingredients

80 g/5 1/3 tablespoons butter, plus a little extra for greasing

80 g/1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 x 320g sheet of puff pastry (you’ll need 160 g)

3 apples, peeled, sliced and frozen

Method

This classic French dessert is a great way to use up frozen slices of apple. Melt the butter and sugar in a pan over a medium heat until bubbling at the edges and thickened slightly. This is now caramel! Add the frozen apples and cook in the caramel until softened slightly – about 5 minutes. Pour the apples and caramel into a greased heatproof dish that fits in your air-fryer and then top with the puff pastry. Tuck the pastry down into the sides of the dish. Preheat the air-fryer to 180ºC/350ºF. Place the dish in the preheated air-fryer and cook for 12 minutes. Remove and allow to cool a little. To serve, turn upside down by putting a plate over the top and turning swiftly. Serve warm or cold, cut into slices.

*This recipe was sourced from Penguin Random House with permission.

