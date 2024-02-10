Recipes

Sweet Saturday treat: Tarte Tatin recipe

This recipe is a great and simple dessert to enjoy at your family dinner.

Tarte Tatin

Tarte Tatin dessert. Picture: iStock

The Tarte Tatin recipe does not require a lot of ingredients. All you need is sugar, butter and sliced apples to prepare this yummy dessert.

With this recipe, you can serve up to six people.

Tarte Tatin

Ingredients

  • 80 g/5 1/3 tablespoons butter, plus a little extra for greasing
  • 80 g/1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 x 320g sheet of puff pastry (you’ll need 160 g)
  • 3 apples, peeled, sliced and frozen

Method

  1. This classic French dessert is a great way to use up frozen slices of apple.
  2. Melt the butter and sugar in a pan over a medium heat until bubbling at the edges and thickened slightly.
  3. This is now caramel! Add the frozen apples and cook in the caramel until softened slightly – about 5 minutes.
  4. Pour the apples and caramel into a greased heatproof dish that fits in your air-fryer and then top with the puff pastry.
  5. Tuck the pastry down into the sides of the dish.
  6. Preheat the air-fryer to 180ºC/350ºF.
  7. Place the dish in the preheated air-fryer and cook for 12 minutes.
  8. Remove and allow to cool a little.
  9. To serve, turn upside down by putting a plate over the top and turning swiftly. Serve warm or cold, cut into slices.

*This recipe was sourced from Penguin Random House with permission.

