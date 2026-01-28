The beautiful game: Kaizer Chiefs kick off men’s skincare venture [WATCH]

Kaizer Chiefs is stepping off the pitch and into skincare, launching a men’s grooming range that has fans talking.

One of South Africa’s most iconic football clubs is making waves off the pitch. Kaizer Chiefs has ventured into the personal-care market with a branded men’s skincare range, marking a strategic expansion of its lifestyle and commercial footprint.

The venture, announced in late January 2026, sees Amakhosi partnering with the Shoprite Group to bring everyday grooming essentials to Chiefs supporters and men across the country.

About two years ago, Chiefs surprised fans with a club-branded range of chips, followed by a premium eco-friendly travel bag capsule partnership with adventure brand Sealand.

The initial rollout of the Kaizer Chiefs skincare range features a three-step grooming line designed specifically for men’s skin:

Aftershave balm

Face wash

Moisturiser

According to Cash N Sport and social media posts from the club and partners, the products are already available at selected Shoprite and Checkers stores, as well as online, giving loyal supporters and newcomers alike a chance to experience Chiefs-branded skincare.

Man of the Match: George Matlou emerges as the face of Chiefs range

Chiefs midfielder George Matlou is front and centre in the advertising campaign, linking the club’s sporting identity to its growing lifestyle footprint – a move that highlights how football culture and fan frenzy pave the way to branch out into fashion, grooming and everyday consumer products.

Why Kaizer Chiefs are diversifying into grooming

This push into personal care isn’t the club’s first step outside the football field. In recent years, Chiefs has broadened its commercial reach with branded chips, travel bags, adventure gear and fashion partnerships – all aimed at turning its massive supporter base into loyal consumers of lifestyle offerings.

By entering the grooming space, the Soweto giants are tapping into a fast-growing market where men’s skincare and grooming have become increasingly mainstream.

With Shoprite’s retail footprint, Chiefs products are positioned to reach everyday buyers, not just die-hard football fans.

Hit or miss? Kaizer Chiefs fans divided over new direction

Reaction from fans has been vocal. Some supporters applaud the club’s ambition, seeing the skincare range as a clever way to diversify revenue and keep the Chiefs brand relevant beyond matchdays.

Some fans however have questioned whether pushing lifestyle products dilutes the club’s focus on football, especially at a time when on-field performance remains a key concern for many followers.

Social media threads reveal some criticisms, with fans suggesting that commercial ventures sometimes overshadow the club’s sporting priorities. Others embraced the launch, viewing it as a reflection of how top football brands can transcend sport and connect with consumers in everyday life.

Brand evolution: Amakhosi as lifestyle icon

For Chiefs, the skincare range reflects a broader strategic shift toward positioning the club as a cultural lifestyle brand – one that influences fans both on and off the pitch. From food products to fashion and now grooming, the Amakhosi identity is reaching into areas traditionally outside football’s core realm.

Whether fans choose a face wash or edging on their favourite Amakhosi footballers on match day, the club’s ambition to grow beyond sport illustrates how football brands can leverage loyal followings into new markets.

And with products hitting shelves nationwide, Chiefs are betting big on lifestyle influence…