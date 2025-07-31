He’s the man behind one of the most recognisable faces in street-racing cinema, and now, American actor Noel Gugliemi, better known as Hector from The Fast and the Furious, is in town for the Idle Auto Expo at Montecasino this weekend.

Famed American actor Noel Gugliemi, best known as Hector from the iconic Fast & Furious franchise, is bringing Hollywood energy to Montecasino this weekend as he headlines the Idle Auto Expo.

Known for his roles in Training Day, Bruce Almighty, and the Fast & Furious franchise, the very jovial and friendly Noel is no stranger to high-octane action and street-racing culture.

But this is his very first visit to South Africa, and it’s already proving to be a memorable ride.

From Hollywood to Montecasino: Fast & Furious Star Noel G arrives in SA

Fast & Furious star Noel Gugliemi aka Hector, at the Palazzo hotel, Montecasino, on 30 July 2025. The movie star is in Johannesburg ahead of the Idle Auto Expo where he is the special guest. The Expo takes place from 1-3 August 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland

While Mzansi is famed for its spinning and showboating car scene, Gugliemi admitted he’s still learning the local lingo. “I wasn’t familiar,” he said. “My first time here, I don’t know anything about anything!” he joked.

“We call it drifting out there. Street shows, with untrained drivers. In America, it’s not legal, so safety is a big thing.”

Noel G opens up about his car collection

The first car he ever owned? A modest light green Ford Pinto. But these days, his garage tells a very different story.

His collection includes a Toyota Supra, a Toyota Camry truck, and a rebuilt 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX – a replica of the model the late Paul Walker drove in The Fast and the Furious. “I’m not a rebuilder, but I conceptualise the look,” he explained. “I also have low rider bikes. My car crush? A Honda.”

1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX from the Fast and Furious movie. Picture: Supplied

Interestingly, Noel is the only actor in the Fast universe to retain the name Hector across multiple appearances. “Mexican characters are always named Carlos or Hector,” he laughs. “Most directors are cool with it. A few say no, but it’s who I am.”

His fondest memory? Filming with Paul Walker. “Those early movies felt real, we were a family,” he recalls. “The director encouraged us to bond. That’s how I got to know Paul.” Today, he still keeps in touch with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Paul’s brother Cody Walker.

And when it comes to the newer Fast movies, he admits he’s not a fan. “When they took cars to space, I was out. It’s too unrealistic now. I love the originals – the racing, the muscle cars, the street culture. That was real.”

Fans can catch Noel G at the Idle Auto Expo this weekend at Montecasino, where muscle, motors and memories collide.

