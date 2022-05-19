Daily hacks: Quick and easy tips to clean your oven, stove and dishwasher

Lerato Maimela

Your kitchen is the one place in your home that tends to get dirty easier and much quicker because that is where you and your family members prepare meals on a daily basis.

Cleaning the kitchen can be a difficult and tedious task because of all the grease and burnt stains which are found on many cooking and baking appliances after they have been used.

Instagram’s favourite cleaning hacks mom, Carolina McCauley has taken to social media to share three amazing kitchen cleaning hacks that will make cleaning the stubborn areas and appliances in your kitchen much easier.

Cleaning the dishwasher

Although the dishwasher always has water and soap running inside it to clean your dishes, sometimes it needs to be cleaned to get rid of the dirt and stench your dishes may leave behind.

Cleaning your dishwasher with your hands may be a good idea, but sometimes you just need to do a quick wash and rinse before your next load of dishes to clean out your dishwasher.

Add a bowl of vinegar to your dish washer, and let the dishwasher run for a full cycle. The vinegar will help get rid of any dirt and stains on the racks in the dishwasher, and it will purify the smell in the dishwasher and leave it smelling clean and fresh.

Cleaning your stove

The stove tends to attract the most dirt in your kitchen as this is the place where you cook all your dishes.

Usually, if you have made a mess on your stove while cooking, you can simply clean the stove with warm water and a sponge or cleaning detergents which target grease and burnt stains, but after some time you will need to focus on the areas around your stove which are too hidden to clean on a daily basis.

When you feel it is time to target the hidden and stubborn parts of your stove, simply take a paper towel or a thin cloth, and wrap it around a toothpick to get into the stubborn areas and to remove the build up of gung in those areas.

Cleaning your oven

Cleaning the oven is a very tedious chore, as food, grease and stubborn stains get stuck all around the oven.

Some cleaning detergents do assist in loosening the stubborn grease and stains, but sometimes the only thing that can completely clean your oven is to use scrubbing brushes and sponges to get the job done.

If you have a hard time with scrubbing the baking and grilling trays in your oven, then you should pop them into you bathtub, add some hot water and dishwashing tablets or dishwashing soap, and leave them to soak for about 3 hours.

This will loosen the grease and stubborn burnt food off the racks, and leave your trays clean without having to scrub them.