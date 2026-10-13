Mildly updated inside and out Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio revealed

Stellantis South Africa is yet to confirm whether the newest array of updates will be applied to the local market Giulia and Stelvio.

Last updated in 2022, Alfa Romeo has given the Giulia and Stelvio another refresh in what is expected to be the aging models’ last.

What has changed?

On track to be replaced in 2028 following parent company Stellantis’ scrapping of its only EV-only mandate by 2030, the latest revisions apply more standard specification items and subtle visual changes.

Giulia Veloce now rides on new 19-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Alfa Romeo

Supposed to have been replaced by the now cancelled EVs in 2026 and 2025 respectively, the changes include new black 21-inch alloy wheels on the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, and across all models, black and white Alfa Romeo emblems on the bonnet and tailgate.

The main change is inside in the form of a driver attention alert located on the A-pillar. New software for the 8.8-inch infotainment system and forward-facing camera round the changes off.

Reserved for the Stelvio Veloce are new 20-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Alfa Romeo

In Europe, both models have a choice of three trim levels; Sprint, Veloce and Quadrifoglio, with new additions for the middle variant comprising red Brembo brake calipers, leather seats, alloy paddle shifters, 19-inch alloy wheels on the Giulia and 20-inch alloys on the Stelvio.

Same powertrains

Up front, buyers continue to have a choice of three engines; the 2.2-litre Multijet turbodiesel producing either 118kW/450Nm or 154kW/470Nm, and the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol rated at 206kW/400Nm.

The standard transmission across all model engine variants is the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic, with the Q4 all-wheel drive system standard on the flagship oil-burner.

Interior has remained almost unchanged from the last revision four years ago. Picture: Alfa Romeo

Finally, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde employ the uprated 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 delivering 382kW/600Nm.

While the same eight-speed ‘box is again used, drive, in the Giulia, goes to the rear wheels only and to all four in the case of the Stelvio.

Coming?

Having opened order books in February for the pair of performance models, Stellantis South Africa has not yet confirmed the newest revisions for the local market, nor those applied to the Junior and Tonale, the latter still to be announced.

At present, both the Giulia and Stelvio line-ups have two models each, the Veloce using the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and the V6-powered Quadrifoglio Verde and Quadrifoglio in 375kW/600Nm tune.

Prices are R1 176 900 and R2 039 900 for the former, and R1 338 900 and R2 225 900 for the latter.