Alfa Romeo hands specification tweaks to Junior and Tonale

For the moment, Alfa Romeo parent company, Stellantis, hasn't confirmed either model for South Africa.

Alfa Romeo has announced sweeping updates to its entire product line-up less than 12 months after making revisions to select models.

“Versions, powertrains, colours, materials and features enrich the offering and leave more room for individual preferences, while maintaining the brand’s most authentic values,” parent company Stellantis said in a statement.

Junior

Still relatively fresh seeing as its world debut took place two years ago, the updates to the Junior mostly surround its interior and inclusion of more standard features.

Across all four trim levels, base, Sprint, Ti and Veloce, all receive upgraded materials, new colours, improved seat trim and new alloy wheel designs up 20-inches.

Subtle changes have taken place inside. Picture: Alfa Romeo

New features on the Sprint are keyless entry, integrated satellite navigation, a wireless smartphone charging pad, reverse camera, front and rear parking sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Monitoring.

Stepping up to the Ti adds imitation carbon fibre decorative inserts, gloss black exterior trim, electric and heated front seats, lumbar support and massaging function for the driver’s chairs only and ambient lighting.

Completing the line-up, the Veloce boasts red brake calipers, black exterior detailing and the still optional Sabelt sport seats.

Same engines

Unchanged are the power options where the Ibrida comes in two forms; the front-wheel drive producing 100kW/230Nm and the Q4 all-wheel drive outputting 107kW/230Nm.

In both instances, power comes from the mild-hybrid 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged PureTech petrol engine paired to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

For the pair of electric or Elettrica variants, a 54-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor is used, which makes 115kW/260Nm and 207kW/345Nm in the Veloce.

South Africa waits

Originally called Milano, but forced to be renamed Junior not long after its launch due to non-Italian produced products being prohibited to use Italian-sounding names, the updates to the Junior haven’t been confirmed for South Africa as a result of sales having only started last year.

At present, the local line-up comprises only the pair of the EVs, the simply titled Elettrica priced at R819 900 and the Veloce at R1 019 900.

Tonale

Milan’s entry-level SUV until the arrival of the Junior, the Tonale’s updates are similarly minor as the current model, which debuted in 2022, received an extensive mid-life overhaul 12 months ago.

Exterior of the already updated Tonale has remained largely the same. Picture: Alfa Romeo

Aside from the entry-level base model, which remains unchanged, the step-up Sprint benefits from new 18-inch alloy wheels, gloss black exterior detailing and ambient lighting.

Upping the ante, the Ti has been furnished with a standard red-and-black interior, electric, heated and ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Aside from new alloy wheels, depending on the trim level, the rear and side profile of the Tonale are both unchanged. Picture: Alfa Romeo

Rounding the range off, the Veloce now offers new 19-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights and red Brembo brake calipers as standard, along with black Alcantara seat upholstery and the dual-valve electronic adaptive dampers.

Same up front

As with the Junior, the Tonale’s powertrain options are carried over and comprise the 1.6-litre Multijet turbodiesel rated at 96kW/320Nm and the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol developing 118kW/240Nm.

Whereas the oil-burner is fitted with a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the petrol receives a seven-speed dual-clutch, though in both cases, drive is routed to the front wheels only.

Interior across all variants have not changed in design or layout. Picture: Alfa Romeo

Finally, the plug-in hybrid combines the Brazilian-made 1.3-litre Firefly turbo-petrol with a 15.5-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor for a total system output of 198kW/270Nm.

A standard, the plug-in hybrid features the Q4 all-wheel drive system, with the only transmission choice being a hybrid-specific six-speed dual-clutch.

As a result of both it and its rebadged Dodge Hornet sibling being discontinued in North America, the conventional 2.0-litre turbo-petrol from the Giulia and Stelvio, which made 191kW/400Nm, is no longer available.

Approval awaited

Now available in Europe, Stellantis South Africa is yet to confirm the facelift Tonale it dropped last year shortly before the arrival of the Junior.