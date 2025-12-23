Toyota Tundra finally in Mzansi – 2026 Motoring Newsmaker No 9

Hybridised 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo engine produces 326kW of power and 790Nm of torque.

Local buyers can finally live their dream by owning one of the brashest bakkies in the United States, the Toyota Tundra.

Not available from Toyota itself due to the Japanese carmaker only producing in left-hand drive, an imported version in right-hand drive is finally available in South Africa. The local arm of vehicle importer Rospa, Rospa Imports South Africa, is bringing it to Mzansi after it is converted to right0-hand-hand drive by Australian converter Walkinshaw Automotive.

Local Toyota Tundra stickered

The partnership between Durban-based Rospa and Australian-born Autogroup will see three Tundra derivatives offered locally. The off-road focused TRD Pro, luxury 1794 Edition and the flagship Capstone.

Rospa announced that the local pricing of the first two models, the Tundra i-Force Max TRD Pro 4WD and Capstone 4WD, will be R3 920 000 and R4 000 000 respectively. They feature a hybridised version of the twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine from the Land Cruiser 300. This sees an increase in displacement from 305kW/650Nm to 326kW/790Nm.

The local Toyota Tundra is not backed by Toyota South Africa Motors, but carries a three-year/50 000 km warranty. Rospa says “factory-trained technicians based in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban” will offers aftersales assistance.

“Since the early 1990s, we have carefully re-engineered over 5 000 right-hand drive vehicles for export all over the world. We can now add South Africa to that list through Rospa International, a company that shares our vision and passion,” Autogroup International CEO, Rob Hill, said statement.

