Changan puts sub-R700 000 price on range-extending Deepal S05

Arrival of the S05 completes Deepal's product roll-out for 2026, though more models are set to arrive in 2027.

Revealed at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August, Changan importer, Jameel Motors, has released pricing of the Deepal S05 ahead of sales starting this week.

Adding a second model to the Deepal range that has consisted of the all-electric S07 until now, the S05 follows the example of Changan’s own Hunter K50 bakkie by debuting as a range-extending electric vehicle (REEV) in a single derivative.

Dimensions

First revealed in China two years ago, the S05 rides on a platform called EPA1 with the following dimensions:

Length : 4 620 mm;

: 4 620 mm; Wheelbase : 2 880 mm;

: 2 880 mm; Height : 1 600 mm;

: 1 600 mm; Width: 1 900 mm

This makes it 130 mm shorter than the S07, 30 mm narrower and 25 mm lower, with its wheelbase decreasing by 180 mm. The claimed boot space is 464-litres.

Spec

On the specification front, the S05 has the following as standard:

18-inch alloy wheels;

folding electric mirrors;

LED headlights;

rain sense wipers;

climate control;

micro-fibre trimmed seats;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

electric, heated and ventilated front seats;

15.4-inch rotating infotainment system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

electric lumbar support for the driver’s seat;

vented wireless smartphone charging pad;

14-speaker sound system;

ambient lighting;

panoramic roof;

electric tailgate;

augmented reality Head-Up Display

Safety and driver assistance systems include:

six airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

540-degree camera system;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Forward Collision Warning;

Lane Keep Assist;

Driver Attention Alert;

Rollover Prevention;

Lane Change Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Departure Warning

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking

REEV power

On the power front, motivation comes from a 27.2-kWh battery pack that powers a single 160kW/320Nm electric motor mounted on the rear axle.

Supplementing it is a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, whose 72kW/125Nm is used solely as a generator and therefore, is not connected to the drive wheels.

Said to get from 0-100 km/h in eight seconds and hit a top speed of 175 km/h, Changan claims an all-electric range of 175 km and a combined of 1 000 km with the combustion engine included.

Using a DC fast charger will require a waiting time of 20 minutes from 30-80%.

Also standard is a drive mode selector with four settings: Eco, Comfort, Sport and Custom.

Colours

For South Africa, Changan has made the Deepal S05 available in a choice of five colours:

Comet White;

Eclipse Black;

Ganymede Grey;

Mercury Silver;

Starry Blue

Buyers also have the option of two interior colours, black or orange.

Price

Included in its R699 900 price tag is a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/90 000 km maintenance plan and an eight-year/195 000 km battery warranty.