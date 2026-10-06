Pony gets dark as Ford prices Nite Pony pack for Mustang GT

Being based on the GT means the Nite Pony Pack will be positioned between it and the Dark Horse.

Ford Motor Company South Africa has introduced the first limited edition model of the current S650 since its market arrival two years ago.

Based on the GT instead of the Dark Horse, the new Nite Pony Pack merely serves as a darkened appearance package with no mechanical or dynamic alterations having taken place.

Outside

Aesthetically, therefore, it receives black trim pieces, darkened headlight and fog lamp bezels, a black roof, GT and 5.0 badges, black 19-inch alloy wheels and an Absolute Black rear spoiler.

Nite Pony pack will five colour choices, darkened exterior trim and black 19-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Ford

Black mirror caps, pony badges and a black grille complete the exterior, along with six colours:

Oxford White;

Molten Magenta;

Absolute Black;

Orange Fury;

Vapour Blue;

Race Red

Same engine, interior and dynamics

Unchanged are the interior and the drivetrain, the latter combining the normally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 producing 328kW/540Nm with the Ford and General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Inclusive once again of a limited slip differential, the Nite will get from 0-100 km/h in the same 4.9 seconds as the GT, and hit a top speed of 250 km/h.

Also carried over from its sibling is the drive mode selector with five settings: Slippery, Normal, Sport, Drag Strip and Custom.

Price

Now available, the GT Nite Pony Pack comes standard with a four-year/120 000 km warranty, with a six-year/90 000 km service plan being a cost option.