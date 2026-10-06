Motoring

Home » Motoring

Pony gets dark as Ford prices Nite Pony pack for Mustang GT

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

6 October 2026

03:00 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Being based on the GT means the Nite Pony Pack will be positioned between it and the Dark Horse.

Ford Mustang GT Nite Pony Pack South Africa price

Nite Pony Pack merely serves as an appearance pack for the Mustang GT. Picture: Ford

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Ford Motor Company South Africa has introduced the first limited edition model of the current S650 since its market arrival two years ago.

Based on the GT instead of the Dark Horse, the new Nite Pony Pack merely serves as a darkened appearance package with no mechanical or dynamic alterations having taken place.

Outside

Aesthetically, therefore, it receives black trim pieces, darkened headlight and fog lamp bezels, a black roof, GT and 5.0 badges, black 19-inch alloy wheels and an Absolute Black rear spoiler.

Ford Mustang GT Nite Pony Pack South Africa price
Nite Pony pack will five colour choices, darkened exterior trim and black 19-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Ford

Black mirror caps, pony badges and a black grille complete the exterior, along with six colours:

  • Oxford White;
  • Molten Magenta;
  • Absolute Black;
  • Orange Fury;
  • Vapour Blue;
  • Race Red

Same engine, interior and dynamics

Unchanged are the interior and the drivetrain, the latter combining the normally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 producing 328kW/540Nm with the Ford and General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Inclusive once again of a limited slip differential, the Nite will get from 0-100 km/h in the same 4.9 seconds as the GT, and hit a top speed of 250 km/h.

Also carried over from its sibling is the drive mode selector with five settings: Slippery, Normal, Sport, Drag Strip and Custom.

Price

Now available, the GT Nite Pony Pack comes standard with a four-year/120 000 km warranty, with a six-year/90 000 km service plan being a cost option.

  • Mustang GT – R1 350 000
  • Mustang GT Nite Pony – R1 375 000
  • Mustang Dark Horse – R1 556 400

Read more on these topics

Ford
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts R6.1 million debt haunts Dudu Myeni’s estate amid ongoing legal battle
News Teen shot in Wedela mass shooting told to pay R28 000 before surgery
Crime Former Crime Intelligence boss Feroz Khan’s uncle, Preggy Padayachee, shot dead
Motoring Record petrol and diesel prices in October: Here’s what you’ll pay
Courts Hangwani Maumela’s bid to halt Ferrari sale fails

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News