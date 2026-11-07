Updated Hyundai Staria great alternative to an SUV or double cab

Nine-seater van a very practical choice with its oodles of space and all-round comfort.

Buyers shopping around for a family van are much better off than those in the market for an SUVs.

The list to choose from is significantly shorter and whichever one they decide upon, they are guaranteed to end up with a great bus. One of these is the Hyundai Staria, an option no van shopping list is complete.

Five years into its life cycle, the still very futuristically styled Staria was recently given a nip and a tuck. The updates are not exactly earth shattering, but they do keep the bus up to date in a segment which also features the Ford Tourneo Custom, Volkswagen Transporter and Mercedes-Benz Vito.

The Citizen Motoring recently sampled the facelift Staria in Elite 9-Seater trim, which at R1 099 900 slots in below the flagship Luxury model derivative in the Korean carmaker’s local van line-up.

The subtle exterior updates include a redesigned front bumper and grille, which Hyundai claims improve both cooling and aerodynamics. The van’s signature horizontal daytime running light has been redesigned, with the three-part treatment from before integrated into a cleaner and more cohesive light signature.

The Hyundai Staria Elite rides on dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Inside, the updated cabin sports a new steering wheel and two 12.3-inch screens which replace the dual 10.25-inch screens from before. The infotainment system comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while the Elite also features keyless entry and push-button start, reverse camera, parking sensors and a wireless charger.

The gear selector, which consisted of four push-buttons underneath the climate control switches before, has now become a turn switch on the right side of the steering wheel.

The seats are clad in elegant black artificial leather with contrast stitching. Lots of soft-touch areas complements the finishing, adding to a very plush overall look and feel.

As a nine-seater, the Staria features a second and third row of 60/40 split seats. Up front, the middle seat folds forward to provide two cup holders and plenty of storage space around it. A further very handy creature comfort is the two main electronically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats.

Hyundai Staria offers oodles of space

Sliding and reclining second and third row seats add to the overall comfort. The van also features second row climate control settings, vents for both the second and third rows, USB Type-C ports in the front, middle and rear and plenty of cup holders.

The Staria now features twin 12.3-inch screens. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The Elite features an electric tailgate and electric sliding side doors, which unfortunately can’t be operated remotely.

Cargo space in the rear is a very generous 831 litres, which increases to 1 303 litres by sliding the third row forward.

Kept unchanged is the Hyundai Staria’s 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine. The oil-burner produces 130kW of power and 430Nm of torque which go to the front wheels via eight-speed automatic transmission.

This powertrain, which features is many of Hyundai’s and sister company Kia’s products, needed no introduction. The supersmooth mill is a peach of an engine and allows you cruise around effortlessly whether in the city or on the open road.

We couldn’t quite get to Hyundai’s claimed fuel consumption of 8.7 litres per 100km, but felt that our return of 10L/100km over 559km was still very respectable. This will ensure a range of 750km on its 75-litre fuel tank.

The general misconception with vans is that they are not easy to manoeuvre around town and tight parking spaces due to their sheer size. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. Because of the high seating position and the fact that the driver almost sits on top of the front wheel, handling is actually a pleasure.

Easier than you think

At a length of 5 233mm, the Hyundai Staria is actually 97mm shorter than Mzansi’s favourite double cab bakkie, the Ford Ranger. And even more astounding is that the Staria’s turning circle of 11.9 metres is exactly a metre shorter than that of the Ranger, making it easier to manoeuvre than a double cab.

Electric sliding side doors are standard on the Elite. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Over and above standard safety features like six airbags, electronic stability programme and hill-descent control, the Elite also comes with advanced systems like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot collision avoidance and front collision avoidance.

We’ve said it many times and will say it again; vans are in many ways much more practical than an SUV or a double cab bakkie. Unlike these body styles, the Staria’s unique selling point is to carry nine passengers. But like in our case, it is still an excellent ride for a family of four.

With so many configurations on offer in the Hyundai Staria’s well-appointed cabin, chances are good you’ll never run out of space or hear a passenger complain of any discomfort. Regardless of how many occupants there are.