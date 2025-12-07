GWM P-Series closes in on Mahindra Pik-Up in SA’s bakkie race

Big fight for bragging rights in the shadows of Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

For many years now, the Mahindra Pik-Up has ranked as South Africa’s fourth best-selling bakkie behind top table occupied by the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max. But its position could soon be under serious threat from the GWM P-Series.

After promising initial sales that tapered off over the last few years, the GWM P-Series came within 72 units of the Mahindra Pik-Up in November new car sales. A total of 737 new Pik-Ups were sold last month compared to the 665 P-Series units that found new homes. This number includes both P500 and P300 derivatives which has replaced the P-Series nomenclature.

GWM P-Series going places

It is still a long way off the numbers the top three churns out monthly, but a clear sign that GWM’s realignment of its bakkie range, which also included more affordable P300 double cabs, is paying off.

The Toyota Hilux maintained its dominance with sales of 3 348 in November. The Ford Ranger was second with 2 292, followed by the Isuzu D-Max’s 1 673.

Behind the fourth and fifth-placed Mahindra Pik-Up and GWM P-Series was the Nissan Navara with 511. It was a very solid result for the Rosslyn-built bakkie which saw the addition of the Warrior and Stealth label this year.

ALSO READ: P-Series no more as GWM prices new entry-level P300 SX

Local is lekker

Seventh place belongs to the indomitable Toyota Land Cruiser PU (403), which just edged the VW Amarok (401). The Amarok is built alongside the Ranger at the Ford assembly plant in Silverton.

Rounding out the top 10 are the JAC T-Series (202) in ninth place and Foton Tunland (194) in 10th place.

Six of the top 10 best-selling bakkies are manufactured locally. The GWM P-Series, Land Cruiser, JAC T-Series and Foton Tunland G7 are imported.