MG approves hybrid HS and flagship QS for South Africa in 2027

Already available in both Australia and the United Kingdom, the new additions will arrive on South African soil next January.

Chinese-owned MG has confirmed the arrival of two new SUVs as part of a broader six-model product rollout for 2027.

HS range bolstered, QS all-new

Announced at its “Tech Day and Premium SUV” gala in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening (28 October), the British carmaker confirmed that new additions will become available in January in the form of the HS Hybrid+, the HS Super Hybrid and the all-new QS.

Long rumoured for South Africa, the hybrid HS pair will follow the same method as in Australia, with the former being a self-charging hybrid and the latter a plug-in hybrid.

HS Hybrid+

Set to be positioned above the current 1.5-litre Comfort and Luxury models priced at R499 900 to R534 900 respectively, the Hybrid+ pairs the same engine with a 1.83-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.

For the combustion engine, power and torque is, therefore, reduced from the 125kW/275Nm to 105kW/230Nm.

Hybrid+ will become the brand’s most affordable hybrid SUV/crossover in South Africa Picture: MG Australia

Combined with the 146kW/340Nm made by the electric hardware, the Hybrid+ outputs a combined 165kW/340Nm, which goes to the front wheels through a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

Dimensionally, the Hybrid+ has the same width, wheelbase and height as the petrol, but gains five millimetres in overall length to 4 560mm. The claimed boot space is also unchanged and ranges from 507 to 1 484-litres.

HS PHEV

Moving up, the plug-in hybrid or Super Hybrid pairs the same 1.5-litre engine with a 24.7-kWh battery and a single motor producing 154kW/340Nm.

While the petrol engine itself develops the same 105kW/230Nm as in the Hybrid+, in total, the Super Hybrid delivers 220kW/350Nm.

So-called HS Super Hybrid will take over as the line-up’s flagship. Picture: MG Australia

Paired to a DHT, MG claims an all-electric range of 120km but surprisingly, the Super Hybrid lacks DC charging capability. As a result, the on-board seven kilowatt AC charger requires a four-hour wait.

Locally, the Super Hybrid will be positioned above the 2.0-litre Comfort and Luxury, which retail from R629 900 and R659 900.

QS

Revealed towards the end of last year, the QS not only represents MG’s flagship SUV, but the first, outside India, to have seven seats.

Based on parent company SAIC’s Roewe RX9 that debuted in China three years ago, the QS will arrive in South Africa powered by a combustion engine as well as a plug-in hybrid.

QS will become MG South Africa’s first-ever three-row SUV. Picture: MG UK

Dimensionally, the QS is as follows:

Length : 4 983mm;

: 4 983mm; Wheelbase : 2 915mm;

: 2 915mm; Width : 1 967mm;

: 1 967mm; Height: 1 778 mm.

Offering 180mm of ground clearance and a towing capacity of 2 000kg, MG Australia claims a boot capacity of 203-litres with all seven seats up.

Dropping the third row increases space to 517-litres and to 1 052-litres with the second row folded down.

Confirmed engines

Up front, the combustion QS will use the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol as the HS, but with power and torque hiked reduced from 170kW/370Nm to 153kW/355Nm.

Final specification is expected either in December or before the January launch. Picture: MG UK

At the same time, MG South Africa has approved both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions for the local market.

The only transmission option is a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Combined fuel consumption figures are 8.4 and 8.8L/100km, respectively.

QS carries the S9 name in the United Kingdom. Picture: MG UK

Finally, the plug-in hybrid QS has the exact same powertrain as the HS Super Hybrid, but with an electric-only range of 100km. Unlike the combustion variant, drive goes to the front wheels only.

How much?

Known as the S9 in the United Kingdom, where it carries a starting price of £34 210 which amounts to R758 865 when directly converted and without taxes, pricing for the plug-in hybrid, as with the normal QS, will only be announced either before year-end or at its launch in 2027.

Excluding the all-electric Cyberster sports car, the QS will become the flagship MG model as its current range-topper is the HS 2.0T Luxury priced at R669 900.

Therefore, expect a starting price of around R700 000 to R750 000 for the front-wheel drive petrol-powered QS.