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BYD Dolphin Surf vs Geely E2: Which is SA’s best value for money EV?

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By Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

6 minute read

21 April 2026

03:30 pm

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Geely E2

The Geely E2 offers two specification levels, Aspire and Apex. Picture: Supplied

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Two new electric cars on the market, that cost almost the same, are the BYD Dolphin Surf and the Geely E2.

The BYD Dolphin Surf was South Africa’s cheapest for a few months, until the arrival of the Geely E2 that has now claimed the title.

Pricing

This is much of a muchnes, and I am sure your local dealer will meet or beat any quote you bring to them from the opposing brand down the road. Either way, they both offer seriously good value for money if you are in the market for a city friendly EV.

BYD Dolphin Surf

  • Comfort – R341 900
  • Dynamic – R393 900

Geely E2

  • Aspire – R339 900
  • Apex – R389 900
Geely E2
The Geely E2 interior offers more room than the BYD Dolphin Surf. Picture: Supplied

Battery & Range

As is always the case with commuter-type electric vehicles, range is more important than outright power. And here the slightly bigger Geely E2 edges out the BYD Dolphin Surf.

BYD Dolphin Surf

  • Comfort – 30.1kWh – 232km
  • Dynamic – 38.9kWh – 295km

Geely E2

  • Aspire – 39.4kWh – 325km
  • Apex – 39.4kWh – 325km

Power & Performance

I think by now you are not expecting hot hatch type power and torque numbers. Both cars are geared towards suburban / city type driving. And here the Geely E2 punches substantially higher than the BYD Dolphin Surf.

BYD Dolphin Surf

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  • 55kW
  • 135Nm

Geely E2

  • 85kW
  • 150Nm
BYD Dolphin Surf
The BYD Dolphin Surf is South Africa’s best-selling EV. Picture: Supplied

Size & Practicality

Both are compact cars, meaning that they are not suited to large families who like to travel around the country. But they offer more than enough space for everyday use.

It is once again the Geely E2 that edges out the BYD Dolphin Surf by being physically a touch bigger while offering extra boot space as well as a trunk in the front of the car.

BYD Dolphin Surf

  • Length – 3 925mm
  • Wheelbase – 2 500mm
  • Boot – 375 litres + 70 litre trunk

Geely E2

  • Length – 4 135mm
  • Wheelbase – 2 650mm
  • Boot – 230 litres

Brand & Dealer Support

Nowadays, things like service plans and warranties make a big difference to your budget. Running a car once it is past its service plan costs you money. And here once again, the Geely E2 has the BYD Dolphin Surf beat with better offerings.

BYD Dolphin Surf

  • Service plan three years / 60 000km
  • Warranty three years / 100 000km
  • Battery eight years / 200 000km

Geely E2

  • Service plan five years / 100 000km
  • Warranty four years / 150 000km
  • Battery eight years / 200 000km
BYD Dolphin Surf
The BYD Dolphin Surf offers a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen. Picture: Supplied

Verdict

BYD is South Africa’s best-selling EV brand. It is well established and has strong parts availability and resale confidence, with the Dolphin Surf selling like hotcakes.

Geely, on the other hand, only returned late last year and its dealer network is still growing. A bit of the unknown is long-term resale and commitment.

But it’s hard to ignore all the positives on paper and because of this, the Geely E2 takes the crown as the country’s best value for money EV.

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