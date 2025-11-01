PODCAST: Renault Triber hits the spot as cheapest people mover

The most affordable seven-seater in South Africa starts at a price of R218 999.

The most affordable people mover in South Africa at a starting price of R218 999, the Renault Triber, has been given a new lease on life with a range of enhancements.

The seven-seater’s exterior now represents the French brand’s new design language, while the interior has also been spruced up.

We recently sampled the new Renault Triber during a launch drive in KwaZulu-Natal, albeit a very short and sweet drive.

Renault Triber makes a Pitstop

In the week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we talk about the arrival of the updated Triber. And we reach the conclusion that the hits the spot in terms of what it sets out to do.

The new exterior styling includes a piano black grille, sculpted bonnet design, redesigned front and rear bumpers, LED projector head lamps with LED daytime running lamps and new LED taillights.

ALSO READ: New Renault Triber offers value for money as a transport solution

New upholstery options feature in the cabin alongside a redesigned dashboard and dual-tone finishing. The Renault Triber boasts an integrated 8-inch floating touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include wireless charger and automatic headlamps and wipers.

Same engine as before

Safety comes in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, front parking sensors and follow-me-home headlights.

The Renault Triber is powered by the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as before. The three-pot mill produces 52kW of power at 6 250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3 500rpm. The twist goes to the front wheels via a choice of five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual transmission. It is said to only sip 5.5 litres per 100km.

The Renault Triber, alongside its fellow Indian-built siblings the Kwid hatchback and Kiger crossover, have been the carmaker’s three best-selling cars in South Africa for a while.