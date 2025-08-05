Petrol goes down, but diesel goes up from this week

Several factors, including the international petroleum product prices and the rand/US dollar exchange rate, contributed to the petrol prices.

South African motorists using petrol-powered cars can breathe a sigh of relief with a decrease in petrol prices.

However, diesel-powered cars will cost more to fill up due to an increase in both grades.

The fuel prices are expected to take effect from midnight on Tuesday, 5 August.

Petrol and diesel prices

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that both grades of petrol will decrease by 28 cents per litre.

The price of diesel with 0.05% sulphur increases by 65 cents per litre, and 0.005% sulphur goes up by 63 cents per litre.

ALSO READ: Don’t laugh: F1 is coming to South Africa, McKenzie reiterates [VIDEO]

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 32 cents more per litre, while the price of LP gas decreases by 69 cents per kg country-wide, except in the Western Cape, where it’ll decrease by 78 cents per kilogram

Reasons for the increase

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake stated that several factors, including international petroleum product prices and the rand-US dollar (USD) exchange rate, contributed to the decrease in petrol and diesel prices.

How much will fuel cost you?

When the fuel price adjustment kicks in, a litre of 93 unleaded petrol will cost R21.67 per litre, while 95 unleaded will be R21.75

The wholesale price of 0.05% diesel will decrease to R20.15 per litre, and 0.005% will cost R20.20

Brent Crude Oil price

Maake said the average Brent Crude oil price decreased slightly from 69.36 US Dollars (USD) to 69.06 USD during the period under review.

“The main contributing factor to the lower crude oil price is the decision by OPEC to increase production and the uncertainty caused by looming US trade tariffs, including secondary tariffs, which could affect global economic growth and demand for crude oil.”

ALSO READ: New Subaru Forester coming to South Africa

Rand/US dollar exchange

Maake said the Rand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (USD), (from 17.84 to 17.76 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one.

“This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol by between 4.00 – 5.00 cents per litre on all products.”

Slate levy

Maake said the cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R3.707 billion for petrol and diesel of at the end of June 2025.

“In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 6th of August 2025.”

NOW READ: Chery Tiggo 7 plug-in hybrid ready to shock the SUV segment