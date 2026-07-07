Beat the fuel price hike – Switch on with Geely and save big

Geely Auto is expanding its local model portfolio with a growing range of new-energy vehicles.

From the compact E2 battery electric hatchback to the long-range E5 Apex plus, battery electric SUV and the versatile E5 EM-i plug-in hybrid, Geely’s electrified range offers customers a variety of options at multiple price points.

More choice

Jateen Daya, head of product for Geely Auto South Africa, says the company’s expanding portfolio is focused on providing customers with greater choice.

“South African motorists have diverse lifestyles, driving patterns and mobility requirements. Which means there is no single solution that suits everyone. Whether it’s a compact urban EV, a long-range electric SUV, a plug-in hybrid or a conventional internal-combustion vehicle, our focus remains on delivering innovative products that combine quality, technology, safety and value.”

Geely E2

Designed as an affordable, practical and technology-rich urban EV, the Geely E2 combines compact dimensions with genuine everyday usability and rear-wheel-drive dynamics.

Customers can currently get behind the wheel of the Geely E2 from as little as R3 999 per month. And this includes a complimentary Wallbox Charger and Emergency Charger.

Plus, you get a charging voucher to the value of R7 500 when financed through Geely Finance. Or R3 000 for cash purchases or finance through other banks.

Key specifications

Powertrain: Full Electric

Power Output: 85Kw

Torque: 150Nm

Battery: 39.4kWh LFP

WLTP Range: Up to 325km

Energy Consumption: 15.2kWh/100km

Top Speed: 130km/h

DC Charging: 30-80% in approximately 25 minutes

AC Charging: 10-100% in approximately 6.5 hours

Pricing

Aspire – R339 900

Apex – R389 900

The Geely E2 is designed as an affordable, practical and technology-rich urban EV. Picture: Supplied

Geely E5

Built on Geely’s advanced GEA electric architecture, the E5 combines SUV practicality with strong performance, fast charging capability and a WLTP driving range of up to 450km.

The local range now comprises Aspire, Apex and the recently introduced Apex Plus derivative, which features a larger 68.39kWh battery pack and extended driving range for customers seeking even greater long-distance capability.

Geely E5 customers will receive a complimentary Wallbox Charger and Emergency Charger, and if financed through Geely Finance, will receive a R12 000 charging card.

Key specifications

Powertrain: Full Electric

Power Output: 160kW

Torque: 320Nm

Battery: 60.22kWh / 68.39kWh (Apex Plus)

WLTP Range: Up to 450km

Energy Consumption: 15.8-16.2kWh/100km

0-100 km/h: 6.9-7.6-secs

Top Speed: 175km/h

DC Charging: 30-80% in approximately 20 minutes

Pricing

Aspire – R699 999

Apex – R759 999

Apex Plus – R788 888

The Geely E5 combines SUV practicality with strong performance, fast charging capability. Picture: Supplied

Geely E5 EM-i

The Geely E5 EM-i combines the quiet efficiency of pure-electric commuting with the convenience of a petrol engine for extended journeys.

Powered by Geely’s advanced EM-i hybrid system, it delivers impressive efficiency, rapid charging capability and a combined driving range of up to 1 002km.

From the Aspire model upwards, customers enjoy the freedom of exceptional efficiency, refined comfort and incredible build quality all brought together in a sophisticated, intelligently designed package.

Geely E5 EM-i customers can get behind the wheel from just R5 999 per month. Customers receive a complimentary Wallbox Charger and Emergency Charger, and when financed through Geely Finance. And receive a R6 000 charging card.

Key specifications

Powertrain: Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)

Petrol Engine: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder

Petrol Engine Output: 73kW

Petrol Engine Torque: 125Nm

Electric Motor Output: 160kW (also equates to total power output)

Electric Motor Torque: 262Nm

Battery: 18.4kWh LFP

Combined Driving Range: Up to 1 002km

Fuel Consumption: 4.3-litres/100km

0-100 km/h: 8.0-8.1-secs

DC Charging: 30-80% in approximately 20 minutes

AC Charging: 6.6kW

Pricing