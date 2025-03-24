Top 10 stories of the day: Malema gets ‘Kill The Boer’ backlash | Child porn case postponed | Leaked ‘JD Vance’ audio

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes EFF leader Julius Malema once again finding himself at the centre of the provocative “Kill the Boer” controversy for his latest “stint” at his party’s Sharpeville Commemoration Rally on Human Rights Day.

Meanwhile, the case against child pornography accused Darren Wilken and his girlfriend, Tiona Moodley, has been postponed to June.

Furthermore, leaked audio allegedly featuring United States (US) Vice President JD Vance claiming South African-born billionaire Elon Musk is making US President Donald Trump look bad has surfaced online.

Weather tomorrow: 25 March 2025

The weather service warns of severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and Eastern Cape, with strong winds along the Western Cape coast. Full weather forecast here.

Musk, Roland and Renaldo up in arms about Malema’s latest ‘Kill the Boer’ song and dance [VIDEO]

EFF leader Julius Malema finds himself once again at the centre of the provocative “Kill the Boer” controversy for his latest “stint” at his party’s Sharpeville Commemoration Rally at Dlomo Dam on Human Rights Day, observed annually on 21 March in South Africa.

In a video widely shared on social media platforms, Malema can be seen breaking into the Dubula ibhunu (Kill the Boer) struggle song, which has previously been widely criticised as “inciting violence” by the likes of South African-born billionaire and tech giant Elon Musk, AfriForum and the DA.

EFF leader Julius Malema chanting of ‘Kill the Boer’ on Human Rights Day has sparked outrage from Elon Musk, Renaldo Gouws and Roland Schoeman. Pictures: Gallo Images, YouTube screengrabs/ You Tube/Sibu and Sphe; Renaldo Gouws

Last year, lobby group AfriForum was granted leave to appeal the Equality Court ruling in 2022 that “Kill the Boer” is not considered hate speech.

Child pornography case: It took 40 days for authorities to download material seized from couple

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against child pornography accused Darren Wilken and his girlfriend, Tiona Moodley, to June.

This after the state requested more time for investigations due to the magnitude of the evidence it seized.

Darren Wilken and Tiona Megan Moodley appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

In requesting a postponement on Monday, the state told the court that it took investigators 40 days to download the child pornography allegedly seized from the couple.

[LISTEN] Did JD Vance admit Elon Musk is making Trump ‘look bad’?

Leaked audio allegedly featuring United States (US) Vice President JD Vance has surfaced online. In the recording, an individual claims that South African-born billionaire Elon Musk is making US President Donald Trump look bad.

The audio has gone viral on social media, weeks after Musk took over the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to slash federal spending across several departments.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Actions by 53-year-old Musk have sparked nationwide protests and calls for boycotts against Tesla.

Musk, who is the world’s richest man, has not shared any comment about the leaked audio on his social media platform X.

John Kani honoured by Washington DC mayor amid US-SA tensions

Amid scrutiny of South Africa-United States relations, renowned theatre legend John Kani was honoured by Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“As Mayor of Washington, D.C., it is my pleasure to join in celebrating Dr John Kani for more than 60 years as a trailblazing actor, director and award-winning playwright,” said Bowser in a statement dated February 2025.

The mayor of Washington, D.C. honoured John Kani after his play had a run in the US capital city. Picture: Alon Skuy/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Bowser’s statement comes after Kani’s play, Kunene and the King, was shown at the Shakespeare Theatre Company, a regional theatre company located in the US capital city.

Minister defends racial classification on government form, explains why it exists

The Ministry of Public Service and Administration has defended racial classifications on the Z83 application form.

Minister Mzamo Buthelezi responded to a parliamentary question earlier in March, where he outlined the purpose of the classifications

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The Z83 form is a document that accompanies all applications for job positions within government departments and administrative offices.

Patriotic Alliance Chief Whip in the National Assembly Marlon Daniels questioned whether the wording on the form was discriminatory as it suggested three of the four categories were not African.

Yesterday’s News recap

