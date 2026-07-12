In case you missed it: Kubayi vs Nigerian journo | World Cup gambling | Joburg mayoral race

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 12 July 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the contest for control of the City of Johannesburg is heating up, with ANC veteran Frank Chikane reportedly emerging as a leading contender for the party’s mayoral nomination, while the DA’s Helen Zille mounts a legal challenge against the metro’s financial decisions.

Meanwhile, Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has rejected calls for Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to apologise to Nigerians, insisting her earlier remarks about drug dens had been misrepresented.

Furthermore, the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) has warned that more people could experience severe financial and mental health consequences linked to gambling addiction due to South Africa’s booming sports betting industry, accelerated by the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Weather tomorrow: 13 July 2026

South Africa will see one severe weather warning on Monday, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms over most of Mpumalanga, alongside partly cloudy, cool conditions across much of the country, though fog, frost and scattered showers are expected in parts of the country.

Full weather forecast here.

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Race for Johannesburg mayor post intensifies as Zille targets city’s budget

ANC veteran Frank Chikane at OR Tambo Leadership School in Johannesburg on 6 June 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

The contest for control of the City of Johannesburg is heating up, with ANC veteran Frank Chikane reportedly emerging as a leading contender for the party’s mayoral nomination, while the DA’s Helen Zille mounts a legal challenge against the metro’s financial decisions.

Chikane is understood to be at the top of the ANC’s shortlist following internal interviews that included current Joburg mayor Dada Morero and his deputy, Loyiso Masuku.

His apparent lead comes after former ANC MP Jabu Moleketi refused to avail himself for nomination.

CONTINUE READING: Race for Johannesburg mayor post intensifies as Zille targets city’s budget

Kubayi hits back at foreign journalist, says Ntshavheni ‘never said all Nigerians are drug dealers’

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has rejected calls for Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to apologise to Nigerians, insisting her earlier remarks about drug dens had been misrepresented.

Kubayi said this during a heated exchange with a Nigerian journalist at an Interministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration press conference held at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Ntshavheni addressed a Cabinet briefing, during which she answered questions about compensation for foreign nationals and migrants who had abandoned informal or legally acquired property.

CONTINUE READING: Kubayi hits back at foreign journalist, says Ntshavheni ‘never said all Nigerians are drug dealers’

World Cup gambling sparks more suicidal thoughts in SA as debt and addiction bite

Picture: iStock

The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) has warned that more people could experience severe financial and mental health consequences linked to gambling addiction due to South Africa’s booming sports betting industry, accelerated by the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

According to SARGF, sports betting now accounts for 70% of the country’s gambling market, with the month-long football tournament likely to trigger a spike in betting through mobile apps, live in-play wagering and aggressive marketing campaigns.

CONTINUE READING: World Cup gambling sparks more suicidal thoughts in SA as debt and addiction bite

KZN gripped by violence: One dead, multiple injured, and mystery body discovered

Picture: iStock

A series of violent incidents across KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) over the weekend has left several people injured, one man dead, and another body discovered under suspicious circumstances.

Two members of the same family were injured during a shooting at a tavern in Thandanani, opposite Trenance Park, on Saturday night, 11 July 2026.

CONTINUE READING: KZN gripped by violence: One dead, multiple injured, and mystery body discovered

Connie Chiume’s daughter asks for donations

National Treasury briefed the media on the decision to withhold equitable share transfers to 69 municipalities. Picture: GCIS

Actress and drama teacher Nothando Mabuza, the daughter of late veteran actress Connie Chiume, is seeking donations to help fund her studies in Los Angeles.

Mabuza has launched a crowdfunding campaign that aims to raise R150 000 through BackaBuddy.

At the time of publication, the campaign had raised R300.

CONTINUE READING: Connie Chiume’s daughter asks for donations

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Buckets of human organs | Jayden Adams dies | ANC’s ‘poor leadership’