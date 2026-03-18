Almost R3 million worth of drugs seized at Oshoek border  

During the interception, the driver fled the scene and is at large.

The Border Management Authority (BMA), South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the South African Police Service (Saps) intercepted a truck transporting illicit drugs and goods at the Oshoek port of entry on Monday evening.

Interception

The truck was travelling from Eswatini to South Africa before entering the Oshoek port of entry around 8pm.

The joint operation searched the vehicle and discovered 50 bags of dagga concealed in the trailer. The bags weighed 671.5kg with an estimated street value of R2.8 million.

Officials also found 916 illicit tyres in the trailer.

“All confiscated items, including the dagga and illicit tyres, were registered with Saps for evidentiary purposes, while Sars has seized the truck as part of ongoing investigations. A criminal case has been formally opened,” the BMA said.

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Runaway truck driver

During the interception, the driver fled the scene and is at large, said the BMA.

“Law enforcement authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect,” it said.

Despite this, BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato commended the officials for the successful joint operation.

“The port management committee is committed to strengthening border security and preventing the cross-border movement of illicit goods,” Masiapato said in a statement on Wednesday.

He further emphasised the importance of inter-agency collaboration in disrupting criminal networks and safeguarding the country’s borders.

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