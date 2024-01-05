‘ANC failed black people’: Zuma.

Zuma says the ANC failed South Africans 30 years since the first elections.

Former president Jacob Zuma says the ANC has failed to free black people from poverty.

Zuma was speaking at a gathering of the All African Alliance Movement in Soweto on Friday.

South Africa’s inequality

He said South Africa needs to have discussions to address the deep inequality in the country.

“We have to vote in numbers to fix what has gone wrong. This thing of not being able to speak the truth will cause us to fight. We have to tell the truth we all have to live dignified lives,” he said.

Zuma said he did not favour extreme measures of fixing what had gone wrong in the past. But he called on engagements in fixing the legacy of South Africa’s colonial history.

“The pastors must pray and tell God that black people in South Africa are suffering. They call our black children Amaphara but there are no white children like that,” Zuma said.

Zuma said South Africans had lost hope in South Africa’s democracy because many of them were living in poverty.

“Maybe we should change the voting process why is it that we vote but we cannot see the people counting these votes,” Zuma said.

Zuma urged pastors gathered at the AAAM meeting to encourage their communities to vote “correctly”.

“Let us change South Africa and show the world a better country. We have to fix South Africa,’” he said.

He said traditional leaders and pastors were important in making sure that South Africa is heading into the right direction.

“God says we are all equal the pastors must now rise up and stand for those who are oppressed,” Zuma said.

Zuma encouraged traditional leaders and pastors to form a mass gathering if they saw that South Africa needs great intervention. He likened the intervention to the meeting of 1912 that formed the ANC.