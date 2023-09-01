News today: JHB CBD fire, ‘Cheers Derek’, Ace’s ACT, Mkhwebane out & Gcaleka in?

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes updates about a devastating fire in Johannesburg CBD which rocked South Africa, claiming the lives of more than 70 people, including seven children.

Meanwhile, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her potential successor, Kholeka Gcaleka, will learn their fate on the same day, and South Africa bid farewell to Derek Watts.

News today: 1 September

The weather service warns of high fire danger conditions across the North West and Free State, while the sunburn index for Gauteng is said to be ‘very high’.

JHB CBD fire: Top stories

South Africa was left stunned by one of its biggest tragedies in recent years when a fire at a building in the Johannesburg CBD left more than 73 people dead and over 50 injured.

The fire started in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said seven children died in the fire that started in the early hours of Thursday morning at a five-storey structure in the city.

Several local and national government officials have spoken in the aftermath of the tragedy, while eye-witnesses and emergency services detailed the devastation they saw in the moments after the fire broke out.

Mkhwebane out, Gcaleka in?

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her potential successor, Kholeka Gcaleka, will learn their fate on the same day in September.

A general view during the motion of no confidence against the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on 22 March 2023 at the Cape Town City Hall. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Parliament’s third quarter commenced this week following an extended constituency period and will now seek to finalise the future of the Office of the Public Protector.

Gcaleka, who has been Acting Public Protector since Mkhwebane’s suspension in June last year, was identified as the suitable candidate to lead the Chapter 9 institution by Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday.

EFF disrupts council meeting

Chaos erupted in the City of Tshwane on Thursday after members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) disrupted a council meeting.

A general view at the City of Tshwane council meeting on 24 November 2021, in Pretoria. Photo: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

In a series of videos shared on social media, EFF members in red overalls were seen clashing with other councillors at the Tshwane House.

The Red Berets stormed the session demanding that the metropolitan municipality reinstate the 122 municipal workers who were dismissed following what the city has labelled an “illegal strike” which crippled service delivery.

‘Cheers for now, Derek’

It is not strange for people to say nice things about the deceased at their memorial service, but it’s not often that you find what’s said is being universally agreed upon by all.

Derek Watts’ life was celebrated in a memorial service a week after passing. Picture: @carteblanchetv/Twitter

This was the sense one got at the memorial service of seasoned broadcaster Derek Watts.

The 74-year-old renowned Carte Blanche presenter, who succumbed to cancer last week, was fittingly celebrated at an emotional memorial service on Thursday morning.

Mbalula on Magashule’s party

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has shared his thoughts on his predecessor starting his own political party, saying Ace Magashule now has “his own charade”.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefs the media at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Magashule was expelled from the ANC in June after being charged with misconduct by the party for illegally suspending President Cyril Ramaphosa. On Wednesday, he unveiled a new far-left party called the African Congress for Transformation (ACT).

The formation of the ACT sparked mixed reactions, with Mbalula saying: “It’s good Ace Magashule will have his own charade. What a man.”

