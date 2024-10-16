Daily news update: Lusikisiki murder case | Spaza shop inspections | McKenzie defends R800k Paris trip

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday called the decision of one of the men accused of murdering 18 people in Lusikisiki to abandon bail, a sensible one.

Meanwhile, investigators from the National Consumer Commission (NCC) found expired food in spaza shops in Naledi, Soweto, after conducting inspections at 16 shops on Monday and Tuesday.

Furthermore, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended his trip to the 2024 Olympics in France, which cost taxpayers over R800,000.

News Today: 16 October 2024

The weather service has warned of further thunderstorms in Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West province, north-eastern parts of Free State and the extreme south-western parts of Limpopo on Wednesday. – full weather forecast here.

Lusikisiki murder accused abandons bail while police reveal identities of 4 more suspects

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday called the decision of one of the men accused of murdering 18 people in Lusikisiki to abandon bail, a sensible one.

On the same day police revealed the identities of four more suspects possibly linked to the mass murders.

Siphosoxolo Myekethe appears in court on Tuesday for the murder of 18 people in Lusikisiki. Picture: Supplied

Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, was already out on parole for murder when he allegedly massacred the 18 people – most of whom were women – in two Ngobozana Village homesteads near Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on 28 September.

DA to report Panyaza Lesufi to Ramaphosa and Public Protector for ‘concealing forensic reports’

The DA in Gauteng says it will report Premier Panyaza Lesufi to the Office of the Public Protector for allegedly concealing reports on corrupt activities in the province.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said on Tuesday that there are more than 100 reports that have been allegedly concealed.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Photo: Screengrab/ X @GautengProvince

Msimanga said the DA would exhaust all avenues to make the reports public, including approaching the president and public protector.

Spaza shops: Investigators find expired food, foreign products and even bullfrogs

Investigators from the National Consumer Commission (NCC) found expired food in spaza shops in Naledi, Soweto, after conducting inspections at 16 shops on Monday and Tuesday.

The inspections came after six children died soon after eating chips they bought from a spaza shop in the area.

The Consumer Commission inspectors took this picture of bread they found in one of the spaza shops that was clearly past its sell-by date. Picture: Supplied

The NCC conducted inspections in Naledi, Soweto, and the Buffalo City Municipality, in the Eastern Cape, this week to determine if shop owners comply with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) and other applicable laws, regulations and bylaws.

Assessment of Thabo Bester cell showed ‘security violations’, says DCS

The Department of Correctional Services (DSC) said an assessment of the cell from which Facebook rapist Thabo Bester assessment escaped from showed numerous security violations.

Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald visited the Mangaung and Grootvlei Correctional Centres in Bloemfontein on Monay.

Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

During his visit, Groenewald conducted what the department called “a comprehensive physical inspection” of the Mangaung facility, where the infamous Thabo Bester escape transpired.

‘I could have stayed longer’: Gayton McKenzie defends R800k ‘joyride’ to Paris

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended his trip to the 2024 Olympics in France, which cost taxpayers over R800,000.

McKenzie recently revealed in a parliamentary reply that his department incurred a total cost of R804,597.71 for his trip to Paris.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie speaks during a media briefing at the Cullinan Hotel in Cape Town on 16 April 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

His flights cost R215,976.36, while R113,271 went towards accommodation and R454,005 for ground transport.

