Top 10 stories of the day: Zizi Kodwa ‘a free man’ | Soccer star Mogaila granted bail | Another celebrity divorce

In today’s news, corruption charges against former minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa have been withdrawn, Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila has been granted bail of R20 000 following his fatal car accident, and executive mayor of Matjhabeng Local Municipality in the Free State has been found guilty of assaulting his own protectors.
Also, the closing statements of Julius Malema’s firearm discharge trial have been heard, and comedian and TV host Schalk Bezuidenhout has announced his divorce from his wife, Mica McKechnie.
News today: 2 November
The weather service has warned of a heatwave with persistently high temperatures across most of the provinces until Monday and high fire danger in four provinces. Here’s what you need to know. – full weather forecast here.
Kodwa claims corruption case was to ‘eliminate and humiliate’ him [VIDEO]
Former minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa said his corruption case was meant to “eliminate and publicly humiliate” him.
The case was brought against the two by the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) following their arrest in June this year.
Shaune Mogaila granted R20k bail as case postponed to 2025
Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila has been granted bail of R20 000 and will be released from custody.
Mogaila appeared in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni on Friday, facing charges related to a tragic car accident that resulted in the death of a nine-year-old girl.
‘Lover of peace’ Free State mayor found guilty of assaulting own protectors
The executive mayor of Matjhabeng Local Municipality in the Free State has been found guilty of assault and crimen injura.
The African National Congress (ANC) councillor, who has been mayor since 2021, allegedly assaulted his own driver and protector when they tried to remove him from a physical altercation.
Closing arguments delayed in Malema’s firearm discharge trial
The trial against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his co-accused, Adriaan Snyman, for the alleged illegal discharge of a firearm has been delayed.
On Friday, the East London Regional Court postponed the case to 9 December due to the ill health of Magistrate Twanet Olivier.
Sergeant wanted for shooting wife and domestic worker arrested after police shootout
A Limpopo police sergeant, who was on the run for allegedly killing his wife and domestic worker, has been arrested following a shootout with the police on Thursday night.
On Tuesday evening, Sergeant Nditsheni Vele, attached to the Masisi Police Station, allegedly fatally shot his wife and the couple’s domestic worker at their home in Masisi.
Back to school: John Steenhuisen enrolls at Unisa [VIDEO]
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader and Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen is going back to school.
Steenhuisen has often come under criticism for only having matric as his highest qualification.
Schalk Bezuidenhout’s divorce shocker – Fans call ‘fake news’ on Insta Q&A
“Thanks to everyone saying it’s fake news, but unfortunately it’s true. This is my statement I posted on stories this morning.”
The comedian and TV host Schalk Bezuidenhout announced his divorce from his wife, Mica McKechnie, on Instagram stories with a Q&A on Thursday. However, fans didn’t want to believe it, with many saying it was fake news.
Homegrown Halloween: Our top five celeb contenders for the 2024 crown [PHOTOS]
Halloween 2024 came and went, but the eye-catching outfits of some of our favourite Mzansi stars continue to make waves on social media.
In keeping up with the Kardashians known for their annual Halloween dress-up escapades, local celebrities, including the likes of Tyla, Uncle Waffles and Somizi, got into the spirit of things.
Morne Steyn predicts Springbok clean sweep on end-of-year-tour
Former Springbok flyhalf Morne Steyn believes the Boks will clinch a 3-0 clean sweep of wins on their end-of-year tour to the UK, which gets under way next week.
The Boks open their tour against Scotland in Edinburgh next weekend, before taking on England at Twickenham in London and finish things off against Wales in Cardiff.
Mosimane opens up about ‘difficult situation’ at Esteghlal
Esteghlal coach Pitso Mosimane has reflected on Thursday’s 2-0 loss to Tractor in the Persian Gulf Pro League.
The loss comes just five days after the 3-1 loss to Kheybar Khorramabad FC, meaning the former Bafana Bafana coach has suffered back-to-back defeats in his first two games in charge of the Iranian side.
