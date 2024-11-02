Top 10 stories of the day: Zizi Kodwa ‘a free man’ | Soccer star Mogaila granted bail | Another celebrity divorce

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, corruption charges against former minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa have been withdrawn, Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila has been granted bail of R20 000 following his fatal car accident, and executive mayor of Matjhabeng Local Municipality in the Free State has been found guilty of assaulting his own protectors.

Also, the closing statements of Julius Malema’s firearm discharge trial have been heard, and comedian and TV host Schalk Bezuidenhout has announced his divorce from his wife, Mica McKechnie.

News today: 2 November

The weather service has warned of a heatwave with persistently high temperatures across most of the provinces until Monday and high fire danger in four provinces. Here’s what you need to know. – full weather forecast here.

Kodwa claims corruption case was to ‘eliminate and humiliate’ him [VIDEO]

Former minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa said his corruption case was meant to “eliminate and publicly humiliate” him.

Kodwa and his co-accused EOH Group senior executive Jehan Mackay made their final appearance at Commercial Crime Court where the corruption charges against them were dropped. Picture: X/@Doreen_Mokgolo

The case was brought against the two by the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) following their arrest in June this year.

Shaune Mogaila granted R20k bail as case postponed to 2025

Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila has been granted bail of R20 000 and will be released from custody.

Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila’s BMW was involved in a fatal crash in Tembisa. Picture: EMPD

Mogaila appeared in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni on Friday, facing charges related to a tragic car accident that resulted in the death of a nine-year-old girl.

‘Lover of peace’ Free State mayor found guilty of assaulting own protectors

The executive mayor of Matjhabeng Local Municipality in the Free State has been found guilty of assault and crimen injura.

Matjhabeng Local Municipality mayor Thanduxolo Khalipa. Picture: Facebook

The African National Congress (ANC) councillor, who has been mayor since 2021, allegedly assaulted his own driver and protector when they tried to remove him from a physical altercation.

Closing arguments delayed in Malema’s firearm discharge trial

The trial against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his co-accused, Adriaan Snyman, for the alleged illegal discharge of a firearm has been delayed.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

On Friday, the East London Regional Court postponed the case to 9 December due to the ill health of Magistrate Twanet Olivier.

Sergeant wanted for shooting wife and domestic worker arrested after police shootout

A Limpopo police sergeant, who was on the run for allegedly killing his wife and domestic worker, has been arrested following a shootout with the police on Thursday night.

Sergeant Nditsheni Vele, wanted for allegedly killing his wife and domestic worker, was arrested after a shootout with police in Limpopo. Picture: X/@RSA_JCPS

On Tuesday evening, Sergeant Nditsheni Vele, attached to the Masisi Police Station, allegedly fatally shot his wife and the couple’s domestic worker at their home in Masisi.

Back to school: John Steenhuisen enrolls at Unisa [VIDEO]

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader and Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen is going back to school.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Steenhuisen has often come under criticism for only having matric as his highest qualification.

Schalk Bezuidenhout’s divorce shocker – Fans call ‘fake news’ on Insta Q&A

“Thanks to everyone saying it’s fake news, but unfortunately it’s true. This is my statement I posted on stories this morning.”

Schalk Bezuidenhout has announced that him and his wife, Mica McKechnie, are getting divorced. Picture: Instagram/schalkiebez

The comedian and TV host Schalk Bezuidenhout announced his divorce from his wife, Mica McKechnie, on Instagram stories with a Q&A on Thursday. However, fans didn’t want to believe it, with many saying it was fake news.

Homegrown Halloween: Our top five celeb contenders for the 2024 crown [PHOTOS]

Halloween 2024 came and went, but the eye-catching outfits of some of our favourite Mzansi stars continue to make waves on social media.

From left: Nadia Nakai, Uncle Waffles and Pearl Thusi got into the spirit of Halloween this week. Pictures: Instagram

In keeping up with the Kardashians known for their annual Halloween dress-up escapades, local celebrities, including the likes of Tyla, Uncle Waffles and Somizi, got into the spirit of things.

Morne Steyn predicts Springbok clean sweep on end-of-year-tour

Former Springbok flyhalf Morne Steyn believes the Boks will clinch a 3-0 clean sweep of wins on their end-of-year tour to the UK, which gets under way next week.

The Springboks celebrate after beating Argentina to secure the Rugby Championship title at Mbombela Stadium in September. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Boks open their tour against Scotland in Edinburgh next weekend, before taking on England at Twickenham in London and finish things off against Wales in Cardiff.

Mosimane opens up about ‘difficult situation’ at Esteghlal

Esteghlal coach Pitso Mosimane has reflected on Thursday’s 2-0 loss to Tractor in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

Esteghlal coach Pitso Mosimane during training. Picture: Esteghlal media

The loss comes just five days after the 3-1 loss to Kheybar Khorramabad FC, meaning the former Bafana Bafana coach has suffered back-to-back defeats in his first two games in charge of the Iranian side.

