Top 10 stories of the day: Nelson Mandela Bay gets new mayor | Sekhukhune United player case | F1 is coming home

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the National Alliance’s Gary Van Niekerk has officially resigned as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, in the Eastern Cape, with his deputy assuming the mayoral role.

Meanwhile, the uncle to the nine-year-old girl who tragically lost her life in an accident involving a Sekhukhune United soccer player said the family is shattered by her death.

Furthermore, the sound of a Formula One car at full throttle is getting closer and louder with significant developments in South Africa’s quest to host the F1 Grand Prix at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand, north of Joburg.

News Today: 1 November 2024

The latest weather forecast predicts hot weather across most of the country, with several places in the North West, Limpopo and Northern Cape reaching highs of between 35°C and 39°C. – full weather forecast here.

Nelson Mandela Bay gets new mayor after Gary Van Niekerk resignation

Ahead of Thursday’s council meeting, Van Niekerk confirmed he had submitted his resignation to Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Eugene Johnson.

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

He also noted that deputy mayor Babalwa Lobishe, who is the African National Congress’ (ANC) regional chairperson, has resigned from her current role to assume the position of executive mayor.

Lusikisiki mass shooting ‘mastermind’ already serving life in prison for murder, robbery

The alleged mastermind of the Lusikisiki mass shooting that left 18 people dead in the Eastern Cape was already serving a life sentence for other crimes.

Mzukisi Ndamase made his first appearance in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in connection with the 18 murders.

Mzukisi Ndamase appears in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on 31 October 2024. Picture: X / @RSA_JCPS

Ndamase allegedly orchestrated the murders from prison, where he is currently serving a life sentence for murder and robbery, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Case of Sekhukhune United soccer player delayed, as girl’s uncle speaks of family’s ‘devastation’ [VIDEO]

The girl, Gomolemo Mavimbela, was travelling with her mother and 13-year-old neighbour in her red Hyundai Grand i10 when they collided with the soccer star’s BMW M2 on Wednesday.

The red Hyundai Grand i10 the little girl was travelling in. Picture: EMPD.

She died at the scene, while her mother and the other child were injured. Her mother is reportedly fighting for her life in the ICU of a local hospital.

Minister Groenewald denies Liebenberg’s ‘make his life hell’ allegation as courtroom drama unfolds

Correctional Services Minister Dr Pieter Groenewald denies claims made by Louis Liebenberg’s lawyer in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrates Court on Thursday.

According to Liebenberg’s legal team, when Liebenberg was moved to Kgoši Mampuru Correctional Centre, two wardens who supposedly knew he was coming, awaited him. Liebenberg says he overheard these wardens talking to the minister, who allegedly told them to “make his life hell,” and he feels personally targeted.

Louis and Dezzi Liebenberg in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Picture: Screengrab

Groenewald strongly rejects these accusations and is willing to submit an affidavit to back up his stance. He has also invited Liebenberg to identify the wardens involved, so a full investigation, including a check of their cell phone records, can be conducted.

F1 is coming home: SA likely to host Grand Prix at Kyalami by 2027

The roar of engines will surely delight South African F1 fans who have been begging for the high-octane sport to return to the country which now seems possible.

With its rich history of Formula 1 events at the circuit, Kyalami is perfectly suited to host top-tier international motor racing events. Picture: Kyalami Media

This comes after the iconic Kyalami has taken proactive steps by engaging the services of Apex Circuit Design (Apex) to prepare a roadmap for FIA Grade 1 accreditation, a requirement to host a modern Formula 1 event.

Here are five more stories of the day:

