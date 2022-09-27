Daily news update: Mantashe booed off stage, Pongola crash case and Soweto tavern shooting

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

WATCH: ‘Hamba Gwede!’ – Mantashe booed off Cosatu congress stage

The trade union federation kicked off its 14th national congress on Monday, in Johannesburg, where it was expected to discuss policy and elect new leadership.

Cosatu, which was formed in December 1985, is South Africa’s biggest trade union federation and is in alliance with the governing ANC and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

ALSO READ: Cosatu’s 14th national congress kicks off today, Losi to stand for second term as president

Mantashe was supposed to present the ANC’s message of support to the union, but his stay was short lived after he was heckled by Cosatu members.

Pongola crash truck driver abandons bail bid

At least 20 people, mostly school children, were killed last Friday in an accident on the N2 highway between Pongola and Itshelentaba in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Twitter/TrafficSA

The truck driver allegedly responsible for Pongola N2 crash has abandoned his application for bail.

Sibusiso Siyaya on Monday was meant to formally apply for bail during his second appearance at the Pongola Magistrates’ Court, but he chose not to proceed with his bail bid.

The State was expected to oppose the 28-year-old’s bail application, alleging that he attempted to avoid justice when he fled the accident scene two weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Pongola residents vent over fatal crash that claimed 21 lives

Soweto tavern shooting: Case against five suspects postponed to October

The scene of a shooting in a tavern that saw at least 15 people dead. The Emazulweni tavern in Nomzamo Park in Soweto, 10 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The case against the five suspects arrested in connection with the mass shooting in July at a tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto, has been postponed to 18 October 2022.

Soweto tavern shooting

Sixteen people were killed at Mdlalose Tavern in Orlando East on 14 July, when gunmen opened fire on patrons and allegedly fled in a white Toyota Quantum.

ALSO READ: Police arrest two suspects linked to Soweto tavern shooting

Two suspects were initially expected to appear in the Orlando Magistrates’ Court on Monday after they were arrested by Crime Intelligence officers in Johannesburg and the Northern Cape last week.

Two more alleged July unrest instigators appear in court

A Fidelity Security officer monitoring ATMs after the vandalism that took place at Naledi Mall in Vosloorus on 12 July 2021. Photo: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda.

The number of those arrested for allegedly instigating the 2021 July unrest has risen to 50 following the arrests of two more men.

Nkosinathi Ngiba (42) appeared this past Friday in the Durban Magistrates’ Court, while Ntobeko Knowledge Dube (40) appeared on Monday at the same court.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Cop appears in court facing charges relating to the July unrest

Cosatu’s 14th national congress kicks off today, Losi to stand for second term as president

Cosatu’s 14th national congress starts on Monday at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Johannesburg. Picture: Twitter/@_cosatu

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is expected to kick off its 14th national congress on Monday, in Johannesburg, where it will discuss policy and elect new leadership.

Cosatu 14th national congress

Cosatu, which was formed in December 1985, is South Africa’s biggest trade union federation and is in alliance with the governing African National Congress (ANC) and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

Cosatu’s 14th national congress is taking place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, from Monday to Thursday. The conference is being held under the theme: ‘Build working class unity for economic liberation towards socialism’.

DStv Delicious Festival: We saw Burna Boy, but at what cost?

Ten of thousands pack Kyalami Grand Prix to see Burna Boy at DStv Delicious Festival. Picture: Twitter/ @SizweDhlomo

What was supposed to be a coming together to celebrate the best in international food and music talent turned sour on the first day of the long-awaited return of the DStv Delicious Festival.

Thousands flocked to Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg on Saturday to mostly see Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

DStv Delicious Festival organisers alerted festival goers early on of fake ticket entries which were causing them delays, not only inside the venue but outside with the massive traffic jam outside.

DStv Delicious Festival’s under planning and poor logistics

The Citizen attended the festival on Saturday, and the poor planning of the event was evident. Firstly, it took us two hours just to get into the Kyalami Grand Prix premises and there were further delays at the parking lot.

Springboks’ Kolisi urges fellow Chiefs fans to rally behind Zwane

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is a Kaizer Chiefs supporter Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Siya Kolisi, the Springboks captain, has revealed that he is a die hard Kaizer Chiefs supporter and urged everyone at the club to rally behind coach Arthur Zwane.

ALSO READ: Dolly goes from hero to villain as Chiefs lose to Royal AM in Macufe Cup

Speaking ahead of the Springboks game against Argentina last weekend, Kolisi said things will turn around for the good at Naturena if the supporters are patient and allow Zwane to work his magic.

Zwane has been under some pressure early into his Chiefs coaching career with results not favourable.

Calls for his removal have already started in some sections of the Amakhosi faithful.