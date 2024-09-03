Daily news update: Pastor Mboro causes scene | Retirement home ‘used for drugs, sex’ | All Blacks haka apology

News today includes in his usual dramatic style, Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng brought theatrics to the courtroom as he sought bail.

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg faced a setback in its attempt to take control of a retirement home and evict its current residents.

Furthermore, the South African Rugby Union have apologised to their New Zealand counterparts for the various events in and around Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday, including fireworks going off, which interrupted and obscured the performance of the All Blacks’ haka prior to the Rugby Championship Test between New Zealand and the Springboks.

News Today: 30 August 2024

The weather service has warned of high fire danger in the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape, but otherwise Mpumalanga and Northern Cape will see morning fog, while fine and warm conditions are expected in other provinces. – full weather forecast here.

‘I’m being punished because I’m popular’: Pastor Mboro causes scene as he seeks bail again

In his usual dramatic style, Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng brought theatrics to the courtroom as he sought bail.

Motsoeneng appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday after bringing a new and urgent bail application on new facts.

Paseka ‘Pastor Mboro’ Motsoeneng at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 2 September 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Magistrate Katlego Mokoena denied the bail release of Motsoeneng and his bodyguard Clement Baloyi on 19 August, while his son was let out on warning.

Chidimma’s mother can use SA ID and passport until Home Affairs withdraws them, says department

Former Miss SA Top 15 contestant, Chidimma Adetshina and her mother have recently been issued with the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act letters by the Department of Home Affairs.

This comes after Adetshina’s mother, a prime suspect in an advanced fraud and corruption investigation, left South Africa and travelled to Nigeria, despite being a key figure in a high-profile case involving circumventing immigration controls.

Chidimma Adetshina crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024. Picture: X/Twitter

Spokesperson to the minister Duwayne Esau confirmed that the issue was taken over by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

City of Joburg criticised for losing control of retirement home that is ‘used for drugs and sex’

The City of Johannesburg faced a setback in its attempt to take control of a retirement home and evict its current residents.

The metropolitan municipality filed an urgent application with the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 20 August.

Picture: iStock

The application sought to evict the occupants of the 183-unit Donovan MacDonald Retirement Centre in Florida, in accordance with the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act (PIE Act).

Justice Minister Thembi Simelane to ‘clarify VBS issues’ to parliament [VIDEO]

Embattled Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane is expected to explain her involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal in parliament.

She will appear before the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development on Friday.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane. Picture: X/@DOJCD_ZA

According to the notice sent out by her department’s communications services, Simelane will appear before the committee to “present clarity on issues related to VBS”.

SA Rugby apologise for obstruction of All Blacks haka at Ellis Park

The South African Rugby Union have apologised to their New Zealand counterparts for the various events in and around Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday, including fireworks going off, which interrupted and obscured the performance of the All Blacks’ haka prior to the Rugby Championship Test between New Zealand and the Springboks.

The stadium DJ, or announcer, also apparently played music at inappropriate times in the lead-up to the start of the match while an A380 airplane also flew over the stadium in the minutes around the haka being performed by the All Blacks players, prior to the 5pm kick-off.

The All Blacks performing their haka on Saturday. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The Springboks beat the All Blacks in the match, 31-27, after scoring two tries in the final stages of the fixture, to extend their lead at the top of the Rugby Championship log.

