Daily news update: Mapisa-Nqakula resigns | ANC councillor shot dead | Action taken against Visvin Reddy

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, corruption-accused Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has resigned as a member of Parliament, ANC ward councillor Thabo Ngwenya was gunned down in his Mpumalanga home, and the MK party has taken action against its KwaZulu-Natal leader.

We also look at a police shootout in KwaZulu-Natal that saw nine suspects killed, the Department of Correctional Services moving officials to end wasteful expenditure, and co-owner of the HANNON brand, Hannon Bothma discussing his estranged husband’s return after being reported missing.

News today: 4 April

‘I maintain my innocence’ – Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula resigns from Parliament

Corruption-accused Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has resigned from Parliament.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Theana Breugem

The former National Assembly Speaker is set to face charges of 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering involving R4.5 million dating back to when she was defence minister.

Continue reading

WATCH: ANC ward councillor Thabo Ngwenya gunned down in Mpumalanga

An African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor has been shot dead in Mpumalanga.

Thabo Ngwenya from Mangweni in the Nkomazi area was shot at his home on Tuesday night. Photo: X/@CoolPhola_MP

It is understood Thabo Ngwenya from Mangweni in the Nkomazi area was shot at his home on Tuesday night.

Continue reading

WATCH: Visvin Reddy disciplined by MK Party amid expulsion warnings

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has confirmed that his party has taken action against Visvin Reddy, as the senior KZN leader appeared in court on Wednesday.

MK party leader Visvin Reddy. Photo: X/@DKNMOHAMMED

Reddy faces charges of contravening Section 17 of the Riotous Assemblies Act, where he is alleged to have incited public violence.

Continue reading

KZN shootout: Police ‘ambushed’ after knocking at wrong house

Police have shot and killed nine suspects during a shootout in KwaZulu-Natal.

The scene of the shootout in KZN. Photo: Saps

The gun battle happened at Desai in Mariannhill in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Continue reading

Correctional Services corrects commissioner’s extravagant hotel living

Following The Citizen’s bold exposé of the Department of Correctional Services splurging R6 million accommodating four acting officials in hotels despite state houses being available on prison grounds, the department is now ending the wasteful expenditure.

Lucky Mthethwa is now the permanent commissioner of prisons in the Eastern Cape. Pic: DCS

It has terminated Lucky Mthethwa’s three-year hotel stay in East London and has made him a permanent provincial prisons commissioner saving the department a fortune.

Continue reading

PICS: ‘Afrika and I love you’ – Bontle Modiselle pens a heartwarming message to her husband

World-renowned choreographer, Bontle Modiselle, recently penned a heartwarming message dedicated to her husband, Priddy Ugly, as he celebrated his birthday.

Celebrity couple, Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly. Picture: Instagram/@bontle.modiselle

Bontle and Priddy Ugly have been together for almost a decade-and-a-half, and they have a beautiful daughter named Afrika.

Continue reading

Glam Guru, Hannon Bothma opens up about missing estranged husband’s return

Co-owner of the HANNON brand, 59-year-old Julius Swart has been found, Netwerk24 reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Glam Guru, Hannon Bothma, and Julius Swart during happier times. Image: Instagram

The estranged husband and business partner of television personality and stylist, Hannon Bothma was missing for a little more than two months. The Glam Guru reported Swart as a missing person on 5 February at Bramley Police Station after several failed attempts to get hold of him.

Continue reading

Mokwena defends Sundowns’ Bafana players using private jet

Such is Mamelodi Sundowns’ planning and resources that they chartered a private plane for their contingent of Bafana Bafana players to link up with the rest of the team in Tanzania following the FIFA break.

Rhulani Mokwena says international players taking private jets back to their clubs is perfectly normal. Picturee: Weam MostafaBackpagePix

That was for the first leg of the away Caf Champions League quarterfinal tie against Young Africans in Dar es Salaam where the Brazilians needed all their big stars for the big match.

Continue reading

Perfect send-off for Pienaar is high on Cheetahs agenda in Challenge Cup

Although their full focus is on taking on Clermont in their Challenge Cup last 16 clash in France this weekend, the Cheetahs will have a firm eye on their possible quarterfinal opponents should they get through to the next round.

Cheetahs scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar in Challenge Cup action against Section Paloise earlier this season. Picture: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

It is going to be a tough encounter against the hosts, but the Cheetahs will be fired up for the challenge as they aim to give their retiring stalwart Ruan Pienaar the perfect send-off.

Continue reading