Daily News update: Rand manipulation 'corruption', NHI Bill adopted, Egg on Mbalula's face and more

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill was adopted unchanged by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) select committee of health and the North West police are searching for a group suspects who robbed international tourists.

Meanwhile, two weeks after making the announcement of the mayor’s suspension, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula praised Kopanong Local Municipality Mayor Xolani Tseletsele’s promising future and Agnes Setshwantsho, accused of murdering her family members for an insurance payout, will be back in court on 13 December for the continuation of her bail application.

News Today: 6 December 2023

In today's weather update, the weather service has about severe thunderstorms with possible strong damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours resulting in localised damage in five provinces, extremely uncomfortable conditions in places over the Central and Little Karoo and extremely high fire danger in two provinces

NCOP rubber-stamps NHI Bill: What’s next?

The contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill was adopted unchanged by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) select committee of health during a plenary sitting on Wednesday afternoon.

The NHI, in a nutshell, aims to establish universal healthcare for all South Africans, with services that will be free to the public at the point of delivery.

Section 33 of the NHI Bill, which spells the end of private healthcare for the nine million medical scheme members as well as many valuable business interests within the country’s R250 billion private healthcare industry, has been a bone of contention since its proposal.

Woman accused of killing family for life insurance back in court next week to continue bail application

Agnes Setshwantsho, accused of murdering her family members for an insurance payout, will be back in court next week, for the continuation of her bail application.

NPA North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame, however, said there were no compelling reasons for her to be granted bail.

“Mabunda will continue giving evidence as to why she should not be granted bail. We are expecting the acccused’s attorney to cross-examine Mr Mabunda but we believe we have given sufficient reason for her not to be granted bail,” Mamothame said.

Egg on Mbalula’s face as Free State mayor Tseletsele returns to work

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula hailed Kopanong Local Municipality Mayor Xolani Tseletsele’s bright future in the party, just two weeks after his dramatic announcement of the mayor’s suspension.

Briefing reporters on Wednesday, Mbalula was at pains to explain the latest on Tseletsele after the latter’s return to work on Monday.

He said the mayor would “undergo counselling and learn that one doesn’t do certain things”.

Police searching for criminals who robbed foreign tourists in North West

North West police have confirmed they are searching for a group suspects who robbed international tourists in the North West.

It is understood tour groups came under attack by a gang using a luxury car to run buses off the road while travelling along the R556 towards Sun City.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the first attack took place on Friday when a bus ferrying 32 Austrian tourists was en route to Sun City from Pretoria when it came under attack from a group of suspects driving a white Audi Q3.

Mbalula calls Rand manipulation ‘corruption’ and ‘criminal’

Fikile Mbalula, secretary-general of the ANC, has called the alleged manipulation of the Rand ‘corruption’ and ‘criminal’ at a press conference at Luthuli House, saying “this egregious act against the South African populace cannot be left unpunished”.

He was addressing the media on issues in the domestic and geopolitical environment that included matters regarding the ANC’s debt to Ezulweni Investments for banners, Tuesday’s ANC meeting with Palestinian liberation organisations including Hamas and the manipulation of the Rand.

The ANC working committee thoroughly reviewed the report from the economic transformation committee concerning the manipulation of the Rand and resolved that this report must be presented at the forthcoming meeting of the NEC for a detailed analysis of the repercussions of the manipulation on the most vulnerable segment of our society, he said.

