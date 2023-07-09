Daily news update: Springboks, load shedding win, chilly weather, scam alert

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: The Springboks walloped the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld today as Bok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse scored a scintillating hat trick

Meanwhile, SAPS warns of online banking fraud cases spiking in Gauteng, while the SA weather service says to brace for more chilly weather.

Springboks victory talking points

The Springboks put in a dazzling second-half performance to absolutely smash the Wallabies 43-12 in the opening game of the Rugby Championship.

Kurt-Lee Arendse of the Springboks scores a try during the Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

A decent first-half showing saw the hosts take a 17-5 lead into the halftime break, with the floodgates opening in the second half as they powered into a 43-5 lead with six minutes to go, before the visitors scored a consolation try after the full-time hooter.

Bok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse scored a scintillating hat trick to underline himself as the team’s premier finisher over the past two seasons, writes Ross Roche.

READ: Springboks wallop Wallabies at packed Loftus: Five key talking points

Online banking fraud in Gauteng

The South African Police Service (Saps) urged Gauteng residents to remain vigilant as online banking fraud is surging in the province.

Image created using Midjourney

Saps said in a statement on Sunday that several South Africans have fallen victim during the past few months; several cases are being investigated at the Douglasdale police station.

Being smart about online safety can go a long way in protecting you from scams. Click the link below for safety tips from yours truly.

READ: Police alert: Online banking fraud in Gauteng a rising concern

Dineo Ranaka fired from Kaya FM

Media personality Dineo Ranaka announced on her Instagram page that Kaya FM fired her.

Dineo Ranaka. Picture: Instagram/@dineoranaka

“I just got fired from Kaya FM, interesting season of my life. So… what’s next Dineo,” she wrote, asking people to not feel sorry for her.

Meanwhile, Kaya FM has not released an official statement on the matter, reports Lineo Lesemane.

READ: ‘I just got fired from Kaya FM’ – Dineo Ranaka

Electricity crisis: SA will survive

With a significant boost in power generation, South Africa is poised to weather the winter season, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Saturday.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Just last month, Ramokgopa had predicted an arduous winter due to the country’s electricity woes.

However, during a recent address, the minister revealed a commendable increase in power generation, now reaching an average output of 60%, which is a steep rise from the previous 48%.

READ: Electricity minister confident SA will survive winter amid power boost

Rain and snow tomorrow

South Africa is bracing for a mix of weather conditions, including rain, snow, and choppy seas on Sunday, 9 July 2023.

Photo: iStock

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), the day ahead holds isolated to scattered showers and rain over the southern and eastern interior, coupled with snowfall over the southern high-lying regions.

The weather service has issued several impact-based warnings. Click the link below for the full forecast:

READ: Weather update: SA braces for rain, snow, and choppy seas tomorrow

In other news:

