Daily news update: James Lovell dies at 97| Shivambu takes parting shot at MK party| N12 closed 

Here's your daily news update for Saturday, 9 August 2025:

In the news today, US astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of the Apollo 13 mission which nearly ended in disaster in 1970 after a mid-flight explosion, has died at the age of 97.

Meanwhile, former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has taken a shot at the party in a statement addressing the termination of his membership.

Furthermore, fog caused horrific accidents on the N12 this morning. The situation reduced visibility to near zero, creating treacherous driving conditions and leading to collisions involving cars and trucks.

Weather tomorrow: 10 August 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued alerts for severe weather for Saturday with heavy rain, strong winds and a cold front expected to hit parts of SA. Full weather forecast here.

Police Minister vows to capture cop killer Jabulani Moyo

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia has condemned the murder of two detectives by a prisoner they were transporting.

The two police officers were disarmed and gunned down on Friday, 8 August 2025 while transporting Jabulani Moyo from the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court back to prison after his court appearance for a February 2023 business robbery.

Moyo was seen driving the police vehicle, which was later found abandoned kilometres from the crime scene. Picture: Saps

Police said the officers were ambushed about 10.30am on Albertina Sisulu Road in Roodepoort.

‘No grudges’ but Shivambu takes parting shot at MK party

Former uMkhonto weSiswe (MK) party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has taken a shot at the party in a statement addressing the termination of his membership.

The party said on Friday that it had given Shivambu notice of his expulsion on 15 July, citing allegations Shivambu had made against the party and his forming of a new political alternative.

Former uMkhonto weSizwe party member and secretary-general Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Gallo Images

It said these actions had “not only publicly defined himself outside the ranks and ideological line of the MK party, but seriously violated the trust placed in him as a member of the MK party”.

N12 closed – accidents tally up

Fog has caused horrific accidents on the N12 this morning.

The situation reduced visibility to near zero creating treacherous driving conditions.

This led to collisions involving cars and trucks.

The highway was closed earlier due to zero visibility on the road.

The N12 is closed. Use alternative routes. Picture: Supplied

Apollo 13 moon mission astronaut James Lovell dies at 97 [VIDEO]

US astronaut Jim Lovell, the commander of the Apollo 13 moon mission which nearly ended in disaster in 1970 after a mid-flight explosion, has died at the age of 97.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) made the announcement on Friday.

US astronaut Jim Lovell, the commander of the Apollo 13 moon mission. Picture: Nasa

Lovell died on 7 August in Lake Forest, Illinois, according to Nasa. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses National Women’s Day event

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a National Women’s Day commemoration event in Greater Tzaneen municipality, Limpopo. on Saturday.

This year marks the 69th anniversary of the historic 1956 march which saw 20 000 women march to the Union Buildings on 9 August to protest against the extension of pass laws and the Urban Areas Act.

This year’s theme is Building Resilient Economies for All.

