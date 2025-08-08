Top 10 stories of the day: Foundations exit National Dialogue | MK ends Shivambu membership | Losing GBV fight?

Here’s your daily news update for Friday, 8 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes five foundations linked to South African struggle stalwarts have pulled out of the National Dialogue.

Meanwhile, the uMkhonto weSiswe (MK) party has terminated the party membership of its former secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu.

Furthermore, South Africa is not winning the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), experts say.

Weather tomorrow: 7 August 2025

Strong winds, rough seas and disruptive rainfall await Western Cape residents on Women’s Day, while partly cloudy skies are expected in most provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Why six key foundations have pulled out of the National Dialogue

The foundations include the Steve Biko Foundation, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, the Chief Albert Luthuli Foundation, the Oliver & Adelaide Tambo Foundation and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation. The FW de Klerk Foundation has also withdrawn.

In a statement, these organisations listed several reasons for pulling out, including the erosion of citizen leadership, lack of finances, lack of a proper platform for the dialogue, misalignment within the organising committee and the timelines involved.

Prisoners and ghosts claim overtime: meet SA’s worst-run province

The Free State has been named the worst-run province in South Africa by the auditor-general (AG) due to its underperforming 16 municipalities plagued by poor financial reporting, non-compliance with legislation and deteriorating infrastructure.

The cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) portfolio committee heard that things are not improving in the province, but instead are worsening.

The committee, led by Dr Zweli Mkhize, held an oversight visit in the province in late July, which revealed that urgent intervention by national and provincial authorities is needed.

MK party terminates Floyd Shivambu’s membership

The uMkhonto weSiswe (MK) party has terminated the party membership of its former secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu.

This was revealed in Johannesburg on Friday, where the MK party’s national office bearers held a media briefing.

The party’s national chairperson, Nathi Nhleko, told reporters that they had noted a number of allegations that Shivambu had made against the party, including his decision to engage South Africans on the formation of a new political party.

Two police officers shot dead while transporting prisoner

It’s been a tragic day for the men and women in blue after two police officers were gunned down while transporting a suspect, Jabulani Moyo, from the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court back to prison on Friday, 8 August 2025.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the officers were ambushed about 10.30am on Albertina Sisulu Road in Roodepoort.

Masondo said police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

GBV: Are we losing this war?

South Africa is not winning the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), experts say.

Statistics from the SA Police Service (Saps) show that 5 578 women and 1 656 children were murdered in the year ending March 2024, while 966 women were murdered in the first quarter of 2024-25 – a 7.9% increase from the previous year over the same period.

In the first quarter of this year, 10 688 rapes were reported, a 0.3% increase from the previous year over the same period.

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

