Fresh hope after Proteas win

A new era is here with a home one-day international (ODI) series against India. And both teams have opted for new blood.

Tony de Zorzi plays a shot on his way to his maiden ODI century against India in Gqeberha. Picture: Deryck Foster/AFP

It certainly doesn’t feel like it, but it’s already been five weeks since the Proteas cricket team were knocked out of the World Cup at the semifinal stage.

During the tournament in India they had many highs, but were also exposed in certain areas – particularly when chasing.

They set a few records with the bat but they were hugely disappointing in outings against India, the Netherlands and then Australia in the knockout stage.

And both teams have opted for new blood for the three-match series that culminates in Paarl today, with it dead-locked at one-apiece.

Part of the Proteas’ problems in recent times has been their inconsistency. Scoring 428 one week against Sri Lanka, yet rolled for 83 by India later on at the tournament.

Worse still, losing to the Dutch. But this series brings fresh hope. Hope that was dented massively in the first match of the series on Pink Day at the Wanderers after a new-look team were destroyed by the visitors after being skittled for just 116.

However, that can be expected when trying new combinations. Good teams, though, are known for how they bounce back, and that’s exactly what they did in Gqeberha on Tuesday as the hosts levelled the series with an eight-wicket win.

A maiden century from opening batsman Tony de Zorzi, in just his fourth ODI, and a three-wicket haul from Nandre Burger, in his second ODI, set up the win.

We need the newbies, together with the “oldies”, sticking up their hands in Paarl today.