‘We don’t know all people in SA’: Ex-Hawks boss Lebeya denies knowing alleged ‘Big Five’ cartel figures

Evidence leader said it is 'bizarre' that the former Hawks head did not know of prominent names that have been identified at the Madlanga commission

Former Hawks national head Godfrey Lebeya came under intense scrutiny at the Madlanga commission as he denied knowing several prominent figures allegedly linked to the so-called “Big Five” cartel.

Lebeya completed his testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Wednesday, 2 September 2026.

The questioning centred on his interactions with controversial businessman Malcolm X, as well as several individuals whose names have surfaced in evidence concerning alleged organised criminal activities.

The alleged Big Five cartel has been linked to serious crimes, including international drug trafficking, contract killings and other organised criminal activities.

Among those linked with the syndicate were the late taxi boss Jothan ‘King Mswazi’ Msibi, Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe, and Steve Motsumi.

Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has also previously been linked to the alleged cartel.

Ex-Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya quizzed about Malcolm X call

One of the key issues raised during Lebeya’s evidence was a telephone call he received from Malcolm X on 6 December 2024.

The call was made on the same day the political killings task team (PKTT) arrested Molefe at his home in Sandhurst in connection with the murder of engineer Armand Swart.

The commission previously heard that, after speaking to Malcolm X, Lebeya contacted senior Hawks officials to establish what was unfolding at the scene.

Lebeya admitted to talking to Malcolm X, but rejected the suggestion that Hawks officers had been dispatched to Molefe’s property to undermine the PKTT operation.

The members, who were from the tactical operations management section (TOMS), had reportedly received information about people allegedly posing as police officers.

Lebeya, who retired from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in May 2025, maintained that the response was legitimate and was aimed at determining whether there were imposters at the scene.

He told the commission he contacted Gauteng Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa and the divisional commissioner of TOMS to establish whether Hawks officers had been deployed in the Sandton area.

Denial of relationship with Molefe and Msibi

Lebeya was also asked about his alleged connections to some of the people whose names have featured prominently before the commission.

He testified that he did not know Molefe personally and had only encountered his name through media reports.

The former Hawks boss also denied knowing Msibi, who died in January 2024 after a short illness.

According to Lebeya, he had heard about a taxi industry figure who was allegedly facing a threat after returning from an Interpol meeting, but could not remember the person’s identity.

“I don’t recall having heard the name of Mr Msibi. For me, I didn’t know any of those involved in the taxi industry,” the Hawks officer said.

Lebeya similarly distanced himself from the alleged “Big Five” cartel, saying he had no knowledge of the group.

“I even doubt if it is registered as an organised crime project. If so registered, maybe it might be with the detective services.

“From my side, I don’t know about that organised criminal grouping.”

‘King Nyambose’ message

The evidence leader, Lee Segeels-Ncube, then introduced a photograph obtained from Molefe’s cellphone.

The picture, taken on 21 June 2022, showed Molefe alongside Motsumi, Ignatius Mothakati, Jabu “King Nyambose” Mthethwa and Msibi.

(Left to Right): Katiso Molefe, Steve Motsumi, Ignatius Mothakati, Jabu Mthethwa and Jothan Msibi. Picture: Madlanga Commission / X

Segeels-Ncube also referred to a message Malcolm X had sent Lebeya on 6 December 2024.

According to WhatsApp texts, Malcolm X told Lebeya that “King Nyambose” had thanked him for arranging for officers to be sent to Molefe’s home.

Lebeya explained that he did not attach much significance to the message when he received it.

“I was not really interested in the message itself.”

He also told the commission he had never met Mthethwa and did not know why Malcolm X had referred to him.

“I did not ask him who is this King Nyambose.”

That response prompted Segeels-Ncube to challenge whether Lebeya had already been familiar with the name.

“Otherwise you would be asking who is [he],” the evidence leader said.

Lebeya later acknowledged that, with hindsight, he should have sought an explanation from Malcolm X about who Mthethwa was.

Madlanga commission chairperson presses former Hawks chief

Madlanga was not satisfied with Lebeya’s explanation, particularly given Malcolm X’s history with law enforcement.

Malcolm X was arrested alongside three police officers in October 2023 on allegations of corruption and extortion.

Lebeya confirmed that he knew about the arrest.

Madlanga questioned why Lebeya had not sought further information about the person mentioned in the message, particularly when the communication appeared to concern actions involving him.

“What were you being thanked for? And who on Earth is this Nyambose?” the chairperson remarked.

He added that the circumstances could give the impression that Lebeya and Malcolm X were acting together in connection with Mthethwa.

Lebeya rejected that interpretation.

“From my side, all that I can say is that I don’t know this Nyambose [and] I have never met Nyambose,” Lebeya replied.

Lebeya denies knowing Big Five cartel

Questions intensified when Segeels-Ncube presented another photograph to Lebeya.

The second image featured businessman Ze Nxumalo, Mothakati, Motsumi, Msibi and another person.

Once again, Lebeya said he did not know the individuals shown in the photograph.

His response drew a strong challenge from Segeels-Ncube.

“You were the head of the DPCI and there have been generals that have come before the commission who have been afraid to mention some of these individuals.

“General [Richard] Shibiri was afraid to mention an individual and General [Lesetja] Senona.

“I just find it bizarre that you do not know any of these individuals in any capacity.

“Not that you don’t know them, [but] that you don’t know of them. How is that possible?” she said.

(Left to Right): Ze Nxumalo, Ignatius Mothakati, Steve Motsumi, Jothan Msibi and an unidentified individual. Picture: Madlanga Commission / X

Lebeya responded that other people might have encountered the individuals “elsewhere”.

He stood by his evidence that he had no knowledge of the people in the photograph.

“I don’t think that it is strange that we do not know all people in South Africa. I do not know them,” the former Hawks head insisted.