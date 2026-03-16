In case you missed it: Standard Bank execs bag R497m | More money less taxi violence? | Cat Matlala’s wife vs Thobejane

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 16 March 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, seven C-suite executives cost Standard Bank more than R497 million, according to the bank’s Annual Financial Statement.

Meanwhile, the taxi industry is set to meet this week to resolve concerns around the safety of commuters and to address issues like financial pressures.

Furthermore, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s wife Tsakane has opened a criminal case against actress and media personality Tebogo Thobejane.

Weather tomorrow: 17 March 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms expected in parts of Northern Cape and Eastern Cape while heatwave conditions persist in several municipalities. Full weather forecast here.

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R106m pay cheque for one man: Here’s how Standard Bank pays its top employees

Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala walked away with a remuneration package worth R106 million for the year ended 31 December 2025. Picture: LinkedIn/Sim Tshabalala

Nothing says you are a C-suite executive like a remuneration package divided among fixed annual salaries, short-term bonuses, shares or stock options, sign-on bonuses, and exit pay, all costing the company millions of rand for a single individual.

A C-suite executive is a senior company leader whose title usually starts with “chief”. Standard Bank has Sim Tshabalala as group chief executive officer (CEO), Arno Daehnke as chief financial officer (CFO), Margaret Nienaber as chief operating officer (COO), six divisional CEOs, and three other C-suite executives.

According to the bank’s Annual Financial Statement for the financial year 2025, seven C-suite executives cost Standard Bank more than R497 million.

CONTINUE READING: R106m pay cheque for one man: Here’s how Standard Bank pays its top employees

Will taxis get less dangerous and violent if we give them more money?

A taxi driver in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. Picture: iStock

Following increased fatalities on the roads since the start of the school year and heightened violence across the country, the taxi industry will meet this week to resolve concerns around the safety of commuters.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) will attend the National Transport Conference, hosted by the National Department of Transport, from Monday to Wednesday to thrash out issues faced in the minibus industry.

Amongst these issues, financial pressures are emphasised in the taxi industry, including: the high cost of new vehicles, increasing maintenance expenses and difficult financing conditions.

CONTINUE READING: Will taxis get less dangerous and violent if we give them more money?

Cat Matlala’s wife Tsakane opens harassment and cyberbullying case against Tebogo Thobejane

Picture: Social media

A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing legal saga involving controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, after his wife, Tsakane Matlala, opened a criminal case against actress and media personality Tebogo Thobejane.

The dispute has intensified public interest in a matter already filled with allegations, emotional trauma, and courtroom drama.

According to reports, Tsakane has accused Thobejane of cyberbullying, defamation, intimidation, and online harassment. She claims the actress has been monitoring and following her movements during various court appearances, creating what she describes as a hostile and distressing environment.

CONTINUE READING: Cat Matlala’s wife Tsakane opens harassment and cyberbullying case against Tebogo Thobejane

Still have stinky garbage bins on your pavement? Here’s how refuse collection is going in your area

Image used for illustration. Picture: Northcliff Melville Times

Johannesburg residents frustrated by overflowing bins may have to wait a little longer for their rubbish to be removed, as several routes in Randburg and other parts of the city remain behind schedule.

While Pikitup launched a weekend plan to alleviate the mounting refuse backlog, several areas will only have their waste collected during the week.

The backlog has been linked to operational challenges affecting the city’s waste management operations, leaving bins uncollected in several suburbs and prompting complaints from residents about rubbish piling up on pavements.

Pikitup deployed a weekend “blitz” to try to reduce the number of outstanding routes across the city. But not all affected routes were cleared.

CONTINUE READING: Still have stinky garbage bins on your pavement? Here’s how refuse collection is going in your area

WATCH: Ex‑Saps Special Task Force cop remains in custody over Witness D assassination

Matiphandile Sotheni appears in court for the murder of a key Madlanga commission witness, Marius van der Merwe (known as ‘Witness D’ at Brakpan Magistrate’s Court at Ekhuruleni, 16 March 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A 41-year-old former South African Police Service (Saps) Task Force member accused of assassinating Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D, will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

Matipandile Sotheni appeared in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on Monday following his arrest.

Police made a breakthrough in the case, with Sotheni handcuffed in Johannesburg on Saturday in connection with Van der Merwe’s assassination.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Ex‑Saps Special Task Force cop remains in custody over Witness D assassination

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Presidency on mysterious intelligence report| SANDF defends deployment| Witness D murder suspect arrested