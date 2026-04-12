In case you missed it: Hill-Lewis takes over from Steenhuisen | Zille rules out return to DA leadership | Tshwane RDP water‑tanker scandal

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 12 April 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes Geordin Hill-Lewis being elected to replace John Steenhuisen as the DA federal leader.

Meanwhile, the DA’s federal council chairperson Helen Zille will not return to the party’s top leadership structure.

Then, an RDP homeowner allegedly received nearly R100 million in water payments from the City of Tshwane’s water‑tanker programme despite having no tankers registered in her name.

Weather tomorrow: 13 April, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms on Monday in three provinces. Read the full weather forecast here.

WATCH: Geordin Hill-Lewis succeeds Steenhuisen as new DA federal leader

Geordin Hill-Lewis has been elected as the DA federal leader at the party’s federal congress.

Newly elected DA Federal leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis delivers his speech at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, on 10 April 2026, on the last day of DA Federal Congress 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The announcement was made at the DA’s federal congress at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, on Sunday, 12 April 2026.

Meanwhile, DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has also been elected as the party’s federal chairperson. This is the second most powerful position in the party.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Geordin Hill-Lewis succeeds Steenhuisen as new DA federal leader

‘The blue machine works’: Zille says she will not come back again

Former DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said she will not return to the party’s top leadership structure after this year’s elective congress.

DA Federal Council chairperson and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille speaks to The Citizen at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, on 11 April 2026, during the last day of DA Federal Congress 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Zille has been accused of clinging to the levers of power in the DA, with some suggesting that she is the heartbeat of that party.

But she told The Citizen on Sunday that she will not be returning to the leadership position in the party.

CONTINUE READING: Zille says she will not come back again

Tshwane’s RDP water‑tanker scandal: Millions allegedly paid without tankers

The City of Tshwane’s water‑tanker programme has come under renewed scrutiny after revelations that an RDP homeowner allegedly received nearly R100 million in water payments despite having no tankers registered in her name.

A water tanker delivers to residents of Hammanskraal on 22 May 2023. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

Nomakhuwa Trading and Projects, an obscure company run by sole director Eunice Nontobeko Mkhonza, was allegedly paid R95 million in 2025 to transport water despite lacking the infrastructure to deliver services at that scale, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

Mkhonza lives in a modest RDP house in Soshanguve, where her company is registered.

CONTINUE READING: Tshwane’s RDP water‑tanker scandal: Millions allegedly paid to those without tankers

BMA reveals illegal crossings down as facilitator arrests rise

The Border Management Authority’s (BMA) operational report for the 2026 Easter period highlighted a significant decrease in illegal person interceptions while noting an increase in the arrest of facilitators.

Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Michael Masiapato held a media briefing on Sunday, 12 April 2026, to report on movements at ports of entry during the 2026 Easter period. Picture: GCIS.

The 10-day operation, which ran from 31 March to 9 April 2026, resulted in the interception of 4 763 individuals attempting to enter or exit South Africa illegally.

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato briefed the media on Sunday, 12 April 2026, outlining movement statistics and interceptions at Ports of Entry during the Easter period.

CONTINUE READING: BMA Easter border operations reveal illegal crossings down, facilitator arrests rise

Chiefs tighten grip on third position with victory over Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs claimed their fourth victory on the trot after beating TS Galaxy 2-0 in a Betway Premiership match played at the FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Flavio Silva of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates a goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Flavio Silva opened the scoring for Amakhosi in the first half and Glody Lilepo doubled the lead in the second half to make sure that they consolidate their third position.

Following the victory, Chiefs moved to 42 points in 22 games, three points clear of fourth-placed AmaZulu who have played two games more.

CONTINUE READING: Chiefs tighten grip on third position

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Hill-Lewis says DA must offer more | Ramaphosa denies involvement in Phala Phala cover-up | SAA appointment questioned