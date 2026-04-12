In case you missed it: Hill-Lewis takes over from Steenhuisen | Zille rules out return to DA leadership | Tshwane RDP water‑tanker scandal

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 12 April 2026, in our simple daily news update.
News today includes Geordin Hill-Lewis being elected to replace John Steenhuisen as the DA federal leader.
Meanwhile, the DA’s federal council chairperson Helen Zille will not return to the party’s top leadership structure.
Then, an RDP homeowner allegedly received nearly R100 million in water payments from the City of Tshwane’s water‑tanker programme despite having no tankers registered in her name.
Weather tomorrow: 13 April, 2026
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms on Monday in three provinces. Read the full weather forecast here.
WATCH: Geordin Hill-Lewis succeeds Steenhuisen as new DA federal leader
Geordin Hill-Lewis has been elected as the DA federal leader at the party’s federal congress.
The announcement was made at the DA’s federal congress at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, on Sunday, 12 April 2026.
Meanwhile, DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has also been elected as the party’s federal chairperson. This is the second most powerful position in the party.
CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Geordin Hill-Lewis succeeds Steenhuisen as new DA federal leader
‘The blue machine works’: Zille says she will not come back again
Former DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said she will not return to the party’s top leadership structure after this year’s elective congress.
Zille has been accused of clinging to the levers of power in the DA, with some suggesting that she is the heartbeat of that party.
But she told The Citizen on Sunday that she will not be returning to the leadership position in the party.
CONTINUE READING: Zille says she will not come back again
Tshwane’s RDP water‑tanker scandal: Millions allegedly paid without tankers
The City of Tshwane’s water‑tanker programme has come under renewed scrutiny after revelations that an RDP homeowner allegedly received nearly R100 million in water payments despite having no tankers registered in her name.
Nomakhuwa Trading and Projects, an obscure company run by sole director Eunice Nontobeko Mkhonza, was allegedly paid R95 million in 2025 to transport water despite lacking the infrastructure to deliver services at that scale, according to a report in the Sunday Times.
Mkhonza lives in a modest RDP house in Soshanguve, where her company is registered.
CONTINUE READING: Tshwane’s RDP water‑tanker scandal: Millions allegedly paid to those without tankers
BMA reveals illegal crossings down as facilitator arrests rise
The Border Management Authority’s (BMA) operational report for the 2026 Easter period highlighted a significant decrease in illegal person interceptions while noting an increase in the arrest of facilitators.
The 10-day operation, which ran from 31 March to 9 April 2026, resulted in the interception of 4 763 individuals attempting to enter or exit South Africa illegally.
BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato briefed the media on Sunday, 12 April 2026, outlining movement statistics and interceptions at Ports of Entry during the Easter period.
CONTINUE READING: BMA Easter border operations reveal illegal crossings down, facilitator arrests rise
Chiefs tighten grip on third position with victory over Galaxy
Kaizer Chiefs claimed their fourth victory on the trot after beating TS Galaxy 2-0 in a Betway Premiership match played at the FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Flavio Silva opened the scoring for Amakhosi in the first half and Glody Lilepo doubled the lead in the second half to make sure that they consolidate their third position.
Following the victory, Chiefs moved to 42 points in 22 games, three points clear of fourth-placed AmaZulu who have played two games more.
CONTINUE READING: Chiefs tighten grip on third position
Yesterday’s news recap
READ HERE: Hill-Lewis says DA must offer more | Ramaphosa denies involvement in Phala Phala cover-up | SAA appointment questioned
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