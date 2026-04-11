In case you missed it: Hill-Lewis says DA must offer more | Ramaphosa denies involvement in Phala Phala cover-up | SAA appointment questioned

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 11 April 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes DA candidate for federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis saying the party needs to earn the trust of all South Africans if it hopes to become the ruling party in South Africa.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the alleged cover-up in relation to the robbery at his Phala Phala farm had nothing to do with him.

Then, the appointment of Matshela Seshibe as acting CEO of South African Airways (SAA) has been called “strange” as he lacks aviation experience and left Daybreak Farms “under a cloud of allegations”.

Weather tomorrow: 12 April, 2026

Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected for South Africa on Sunday, but the weather service warns that four provinces are likely to experience severe storms. Read the full weather forecast here.

DA must offer South Africa more, says Geordin Hill-Lewis

DA candidate for federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis delivers his speech at Gallagher Convention centre in Midrand on the first day of DA Federal Congress 2026 on 10 April 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the DA should offer South Africa more than “competence” if it wishes to become the country’s majority party.

He was speaking on Saturday at the party’s federal congress in Midrand, where he asked delegates to vote for him to replace John Steenhuisen as party leader.

Hill-Lewis said his vision is of a DA that is in touch with the lived experiences of all South Africans.

CONTINUE READING: DA must offer South Africa more, says Geordin Hill-Lewis

Ramaphosa denies involvement in Phala Phala cover-up after Ipid report

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied any involvement in unauthorised investigations related to the 2020 theft at his Phala Phala Game Reserve.

The 2023 Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) report revealed explosive details into the Phala Phala scandal.

The report found that the head of Ramaphosa’s police security unit, Major General Wally Rhoode, deliberately concealed the theft of millions of rand worth of US dollars from the president’s Phala Phala game farm.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I had nothing to do with it,’ Ramaphosa denies involvement in Phala Phala cover-up

SAA acting CEO appointment slammed

A general view of the check-in and departure areas for South African Airways at Cape Town International Airport on 18 February 2020. Picture: Gallo Images/Jacques Stander

The appointment of Air Chefs catering boss Matshela Seshibe as acting CEO of South African Airways (SAA) has immediately come under sharp criticism, with questions raised about his track record.

Chief executive Wayne Duvenage of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) called it “cadre deployment on steroids” while an aviation professional called it a complete and utter “clusterf**k” on social media.

Seshibe’s previous controversial employment at Daybreak Farms has come under renewed scrutiny following the appointment. He was suspended from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)-funded poultry producer in late 2022 amid allegations of authorising millions of rand in irregular payments.

CONTINUE READING: SAA acting CEO appointment labelled ‘clusterf**k’ by aviation insiders

ANC Youth League demands its members be appointed mayors in Limpopo

The ANC Youth League in Limpopo wants its provincial chair, Faith Sebopela, to be part of Premier Phophi Ramathuba’s Cabinet. Picture: Supplied

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has only been in the position of ANC provincial chairperson for two weeks, but she is already receiving big demands from the ANC Youth League.

The youth league made it clear this week that it demands its provincial chairperson, Faith Sebopela, be appointed a member of the executive council (MEC).

The youth league further said it demands that the top five members of its provincial executive committee (PEC) should be appointed as mayors in each district in Limpopo.

CONTINUE READING: ANC Youth League demands its members be appointed mayors in Limpopo

KZN traffic authorities hunt reckless speedster after viral video

The reckless driver and his friends were seen violating speed limits and driving dangerously. Picture: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) is hunting for a motorist who was recorded speeding on the province’s roads. In a shocking video, the reckless driver and his friends are seen violating speed limits and driving dangerously.

KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, urged the driver to hand himself over to RTI.

The KZN transport department posted the shocking video on its Facebook page.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: KZN traffic authorities hunt reckless speedster after viral video

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: SAA CEO, directors quit | Hijacked station rooms rented | Viljoens plead not guilty