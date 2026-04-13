In case you missed it: NPA pursues charges over Life Esidimeni deaths | Warning for SAA | Musk’s Starlink bribery claims

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 13 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the National Prosecuting Authority has decided to pursue criminal charges against individuals linked to the deaths of the Life Esidimeni Care Centre patients.

Meanwhile, an SAA pilot has warned the airline’s future may hinge on “finally getting proper management and significant capital injection”.

Furthermore, SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk has alleged that his internet-satellite service, Starlink, was given the opportunity to “bribe” its way to a telecoms licence in the country.

Weather tomorrow: 14 April 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms, hail, and damaging winds on Tuesday. KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Free State, and North West face a risk of flooding. Full weather forecast here.

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NPA to pursue criminal charges in Life Esidimeni deaths

The entrance of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Nearly ten years after the Life Esidimeni tragedy, the National Prosecuting Authority has decided to pursue criminal charges against individuals linked to the deaths of psychiatric patients. This decision follows an inquest that examined whether who should be held responsible.

Held at the Gauteng High Court between July 2021 and late 2023, the inquest determined that 144 mental health patients died in 2016 as a result of negligence and widespread systemic failures within the Gauteng department of health.

In July 2024, Judge Mmonoa Teffo found ex-Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former director of mental health services Makgabo Manamela liable for the deaths of nine patients, including Matlakala Motsoahae, Virginia Machpelah, Terrence Chaba, Frans Dekker, Charity Ratsotso, Deborah Phehla, Lucky Maseko, Daniel Josiah and Koketso Mogoerane.

The fatalities occurred after patients were moved from the Life Esidimeni Care Centre to ill-equipped non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

CONTINUE READING: NPA to pursue criminal charges in Life Esidimeni deaths

‘Cadre deployment on steroids’: Big warning about the future of SAA

SAA planes. Picture: Gallo Images/Jacques Stander

South African Airways (SAA) pilots are expected attend a meeting at the airline’s human resources department on Monday amid growing uncertainty following the unexpected developments on Friday, when chief executive John Lamola and three board members resigned.

In a message circulated to members over the weekend, the South African Airways Pilots’ Association (Saapa) executive committee said “significant news was delivered on Friday, without any prior indication that such an event was imminent”, after earlier discussions around the state of the airline and global pressures affecting operations.

The meeting with human resources is expected to be followed by a further engagement on Monday afternoon with the acting group CEO Matshela Seshibe and the balance of the executive team.

An SAA pilot said the airline is facing “big headwinds” and warned its future may hinge on “finally getting proper management and significant capital injection”.Read more Alberton train st

CONTINUE READING: ‘Cadre deployment on steroids’: Big warning about the future of SAA

Elon Musk alleges bribery plot in SA Starlink licence battle

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Picture: Angela Weiss / AFP

SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk has alleged that his internet-satellite service, Starlink, was given the opportunity to “bribe” its way to a telecoms licence in the country, by pretending that a black person ran the company’s local entity.

Talks on launching Starlink in South Africa stalled last year after Musk and US President Donald Trump ramped up public rhetoric against policies such as BEE laws, which mandate that foreign-owned telecoms companies allocate at least 30% of local equity to historically disadvantaged groups.

Musk, who is South African-born, previously claimed Starlink was barred from operating in South Africa because he is not black, an allegation South African officials dismissed.

In a post on his social media platform X over the weekend, Musk once again pushed the same rhetoric that the main reason Starlink could not launch in his home country was that he was not black.

CONTINUE READING: Elon Musk alleges bribery plot in SA Starlink licence battle

Here’s how Johannesburg’s negative ratings watch could affect you

Commissioner Street in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Jarryd Westerdale

The Johannesburg municipality is walking a financial tightrope after a ratings agency reacted to the city’s lack of financial compliance.

A Moody’s-affiliated ratings agency, Global Credit Rating (GCR), last week placed the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) on a negative ratings watch.

Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research, Lisette Ijssel de Scheepers, said that the decision was “an early warning rather than an immediate crisis” that gave the city breathing room. However, if the municipality did not meet the deadline, it could have severe consequences.

“Failure to act could materially constrain the city’s financial flexibility and service delivery capacity over time,” the economist told The Citizen.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how Johannesburg’s negative ratings watch could affect you

Hope Mbhele and Nay Maps during the DStv Delicious Festival at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on 21 September 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The international food and music festival is renowned for its incredible lineup of top chefs, food stalls, and live performances. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

The Delicious International Food & Music Festival, affectionately known as Delicious Fest, is set to return on 19 and 20 September 2026 at the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Organisers of the independently owned festival announced this year’s dates in an official statement and a series of social media posts.

Now in its 13th year, the festival remains a fully independent, privately owned event produced by its founders. It continues to position itself as one of South Africa’s premier two-day music and lifestyle experiences, blending top-tier live music with an acclaimed international food offering.

In a notable development, the festival will proceed in 2026 without DStv as its headline sponsor. Organisers have expressed sincere gratitude to MultiChoice and the DStv team for their support over more than a decade, acknowledging the sponsorship’s role in growing the event’s reach and visibility.

CONTINUE READING: New sponsors, same festival: What does the future of Delicious Fest look like?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Hill-Lewis takes over from Steenhuisen | Zille rules out return to DA leadership | Tshwane RDP water‑tanker scandal