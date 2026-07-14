In case you missed it: Foreign doctors pocket R600m | King Misuzulu fires Buthelezi… again | Idac investigator on Mkhwanazi

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 14 July 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Gauteng department of health has admitted to spending more than R600 million annually on salaries for foreign doctors.

Meanwhile, King Misuzulu has again fired his traditional prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

Furthermore, a senior Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) investigator has strongly denied allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

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Foreign doctors earn more than R600m yearly in Gauteng

Gauteng Health has revealed it budgeted more than R612 million for foreign doctors in 2026-27. Picture: X

The Gauteng department of health has admitted to spending more than R600 million annually on salaries for foreign doctors – a move that has sparked a nationwide outcry as qualified local medical workers remain jobless.

There are 551 foreign medical professionals on the department’s payroll, with 170 in permanent employment and 186 on temporary contracts. Of these, 545 are employed directly as medical staff, including specialists, doctors, nurses and technicians, while six are in administrative support positions.

This was revealed by the provincial MEC for health and wellness Faith Mazibuko, in a written reply to ActionSA’s questions.

For the 2026-27 financial year, the department budgeted a staggering R612 719 892 for foreigners’ compensation, Mazibuko said.

CONTINUE READING: Foreign doctors earn more than R600m yearly in Gauteng

King Misuzulu fires Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi … again

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Photo: AFP

King Misuzulu has again fired his traditional prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

The king had previously fired Buthelezi back in December 2024, only to reinstate him a year later.

It was announced on Tuesday that Buthelezi had been replaced by his deputy, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza.

“The decision was effected by His Majesty in accordance with Clause 7 of the Appointment and Mandate concluded on 2 December 2025, which vests in His Majesty the sole prerogative to terminate the appointment by written notice.

CONTINUE READING: King Misuzulu fires Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi … again

Idac investigator tells Madlanga commission Mkhwanazi had no issue with Khumalo’s arrest

Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) investigator Brian Padayachee testifies before Madlanga commission at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 14 July 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

A senior Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) investigator has strongly denied allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Colonel Brian Padayachee testified before the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, where he addressed claims questioning both his professional competence and integrity.

Padayachee faces accusations from Mkhwanazi that he lacks the necessary expertise to serve in his role at Idac and is being used as a “pawn” to influence investigations and legal proceedings.

The claims come amid Padayachee’s role as lead investigator in a corruption case against Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and several senior police officials.

CONTINUE READING: Idac investigator tells Madlanga commission Mkhwanazi had no issue with Khumalo’s arrest

Zandile Gumede appointment: MK party prioritising polls over reputation, says expert

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede on 16 February 2019 in Durban. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The MK party has defended its decision to appoint eThekwini’s controversial former mayor Zandile Gumede as the party’s deputy convenor in KwaZulu-Natal, in a move an expert suggests may be to increase votes rather than plaudits.

The party announced Gumede as the new deputy convenor in a press briefing in Durban on Monday. Gumede has been in trouble with the law and was arrested in connection with a R320 million Durban Solid Waste tender.

However, in an interview with Newzroom Afrika, the MK party’s secretary-general, Sibonelo Nomvalo said there is nothing wrong with Gumede’s appointment.

“We are a political organisation here, so criminal cases have got nothing to do with a member taking a decision to join the party. We are not prosecutors, and we are not magistrates,” Nomvalo said.

CONTINUE READING: Zandile Gumede appointment: MK party prioritising polls over reputation, says expert

Kruger National Park named among world’s top 10 birdwatching destinations

This ranking cements South Africa’s status as a world-class birding destination alongside global heavyweights like Peru’s Manú National Park and Kenya’s Tsavo East. Picture: iStock

South Africa’s Kruger National Park has secured a spot among the world’s top 10 birdwatching destinations.

The study ranked globally recognised birdwatching hotspots against eight metrics, including the number of bird species present, the number of notable species, a “standout species” score measuring prevalence, mean annual temperature, mean wind speed, mean annual precipitation, distance from the nearest airport, and estimated daily tourist costs.

Kruger National Park landed in 10th place overall with a score of 53.3 out of 100, the only South African site to feature in the rankings and one of just three African destinations to make the top 10.

CONTINUE READING: Kruger National Park named among world’s top 10 birdwatching destinations

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Cat Matlala declines plea deal | Multiple trapped under rubble | Zandile Gumede joins Mk party