In case you missed it: SA faces petrol, diesel hikes | Female farm workers exploited | ‘Chuffing’ trend

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 17 March 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes South African motorists have been warned to brace for a massive fuel price hike in April, driven by a “perfect storm” of global conflict and local tax adjustments, which is likely to break their budgets.

Meanwhile, for South African women in the agricultural sector, an hourly wage of R27.58 buys a life of painful neglect in Western Cape vineyards and the dairy stalls of the Free State and Gauteng.

Furthermore, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has sounded the alarm over a dangerous trend involving pupils inhaling chemical fumes through improvised devices, warning that the behaviour poses serious and potentially fatal health risks.

Weather tomorrow: 18 March, 2026

Morning fog is expected across all the provinces, except the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, with severe thunderstorms forecast over six provinces.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape continues to experience a heatwave and humid conditions. Full weather forecast here.

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SA warned to brace for massive petrol and diesel price hike: Here’s how much you’re likely to pay

Picture: iStock

South African motorists have been warned to brace for a massive fuel price hike in April, driven by a “perfect storm” of global conflict and local tax adjustments, which is likely to break their budgets.

According to the Central Energy Fund’s (CEF) mid-March data, petrol and diesel prices are showing massive under-recoveries due to the United States and Israel’s ongoing war in Iran.

The data from the CEF show that 93‑octane petrol has an under-recovery of 387, while 95-octane petrol has an under-recovery of 427.

CONTINUE READING: SA warned to brace for massive petrol and diesel price hike: Here’s how much you’re likely to pay

Masemola makes admission about Mkhwanazi’s 6 July briefing

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola testifies before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 9 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi went far beyond what was meant to be disclosed during his explosive media briefing.

Masemola was testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee held at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.

The committee is probing allegations of corruption, criminal infiltration and political interference within South Africa’s law enforcement agencies, stemming from Mkhwanazi’s 6 July 2025 press conference.

CONTINUE READING: Masemola makes admission about Mkhwanazi’s 6 July briefing

How 12 hour days, bucket toilets and R27.58 are breaking female farm workers

Farmers, Esther and NaNtuli Skhosana-Somgaselwa at their farming cooperative in Marothobolong, Mpumalanga, on 25 February 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

For South African women in the agricultural sector, an hourly wage of R27.58 buys a life of painful neglect in Western Cape vineyards and the dairy stalls of the Free State and Gauteng.

Though agriculture is a significant sector of the global economy and women farm workers play a vital role in food production and supply chain, they often face discrimination, exploitation, and unequal treatment in terms of wages, working conditions, and access to resources and opportunities.

These are the findings of the recently-released 2025 Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) report.

CONTINUE READING: How 12 hour days, bucket toilets and R27.58 are breaking female farm workers

ANC will be the biggest loser as Joburg factions meet at the high court

ANC Johannesburg chair, Loyiso Masuku. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Two factions of the ANC in Johannesburg will meet at the High Court in Johanesburg on Wednesday where the party’s 2025 regional elective conference will be under scrutiny.

Lawyers representing senior ANC regional leader Stan Itshegetseng are challenging the validity of the elective conference that elected Loyiso Masuku chairperson of the ANC in Johannesburg.

Masuku won the conference with 184 votes, defeating Joburg mayor Dada Morero, who received 149 votes. The win was considered a clean sweep since most of those that were aligned to Masuku were elected as regional office bearers. Some made it as additional members of the regional executive committee (REC).

CONTINUE READING: ANC will be the biggest loser as Joburg factions meet at the high court

Smoking extinguishers: Warning to schools over dangerous new trend

Fire extinguisher. Picture: iStock

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has sounded the alarm over a dangerous trend involving pupils inhaling chemical fumes through improvised devices, warning that the behaviour poses serious and potentially fatal health risks.

The warning comes amid reports of a trend known as “chuffing”, where youngsters inhale the contents of fire extinguishers.

In a widely shared video, a group of school pupils can be seen inhaling chemical powder from a fire extinguisher and exhaling smoke.

CONTINUE READING: Smoking extinguishers: Warning to schools over dangerous new trend

Yesterday’s News recap

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