In case you missed it: Tshwane tender probe launched | ‘B-BBEE will be tightened’ | Kruger lions mysteriously vanish

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 19 March 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes fresh allegations of political interference in a lucrative City of Tshwane security tender have prompted ActionSA to launch an internal investigation, as details emerging from the Madlanga commission raise concerns about possible manipulation of the procurement process.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Paul Mashatile told parliament on Thursday that South Africa will not abandon the controversial broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) policy, and that new measures will be introduced to ensure it is fully implemented.

Furthermore, inside South Africa’s protected sanctuaries, a more immediate predator has emerged: the bushmeat trade and skyrocketing demand for lion body parts.

Weather tomorrow: 20 March, 2026

Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday, 20 March, while hot and humid conditions have been forecast over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

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Probe launched into alleged interference in Tshwane security tender

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Fresh allegations of political interference in a lucrative City of Tshwane security tender have prompted ActionSA to launch an internal investigation, as details emerging from the Madlanga commission raise concerns about possible manipulation of the procurement process.

The tender, reportedly issued by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) in 2024, sought service providers to secure municipal infrastructure for a three-year period.

South African Police Service (Saps) Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s recent testimony, however, suggests efforts were made to influence which companies would benefit from the contract.

CONTINUE READING: Probe launched into alleged interference in Tshwane security tender

Potjiekos and tik lollies: Gang members get life sentences after fatally shooting pregnant woman by mistake

Image: Justice department/ X

A Cape Town court has handed down life sentences to two Ferodo gang members who fatally shot an eight-months-pregnant woman and wounded six others.

The shootings were a case of mistaken identity rooted in a bloody drug turf war in Kraaifontein.

The Western Cape Division of the High Court in Cape Town recently sentenced Jeremia Fortuin and Ricardo Cloete to effective life imprisonment for the murder of Shahida Nathan, a 21-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

CONTINUE READING: Potjiekos and tik lollies: Gang members get life sentences after fatally shooting pregnant woman by mistake

Mashatile says B-BBEE will be tightened so ‘black people don’t have 10% of a Van der Merwe business’

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: X / @ParliamentofRSA

Deputy President Paul Mashatile told parliament on Thursday that South Africa will not abandon the controversial broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) policy, and that new measures will be introduced to ensure it is fully implemented.

Mashatile’s remarks come at a time when South Africa and the US government are at loggerheads over a number of transformation laws, including B-BBEE.

“Often in the past, the focus was on what I would call administrative. We would focus on compliance, we would do score sheets and all of that, which is okay. But we have taken a decision that we need to shift to a more empowerment approach, where we look at the implementation of programmes that really empower black businesses.

CONTINUE READING: Mashatile says B-BBEE will be tightened so ‘black people don’t have 10% of a Van der Merwe business’

Government reveals its fuel plans as SA braces for record petrol and diesel hikes

South Africans are bracing for a looming petrol price hike and possible fuel shortages. Picture: Neil McCartney

As South Africans brace for a looming petrol price hike and possible fuel shortages, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DPMRE) insists the country’s fuel supply remains stable in the immediate term, despite extreme volatility in global energy markets triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The United States and Israel’s war in Iran has ignited global panic, with the conflict expected to severely impact fuel prices and supply.

The war is already disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

CONTINUE READING: Government reveals its fuel plans as SA braces for record petrol and diesel hikes

Vanishing: Where are the Kruger National Park’s lions?

A lion cub at Kruger National Park on 15 February 2026. Picture: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images/Gallo Images

Inside South Africa’s protected sanctuaries, a more immediate predator has emerged: the bushmeat trade and skyrocketing demand for lion body parts.

Today, the lion occupies a mere 6% of Africa. This, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

With fewer than 25 000 adults remaining across the continent, the species is no longer just vulnerable but in crisis.

CONTINUE READING: Vanishing: Where are the Kruger National Park’s lions?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Stinky bins again | Why ANC rejected Bozell’s meeting request | Lebo M sues Zim comedian