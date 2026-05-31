In case you missed it: Political party funding disclosures | Probe in public works ghost tenant | Sars on China tariff process

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 31 May 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the DA and Rise Mzansi emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of political donations declared to the IEC, accounting for nearly 90% of all reported funding.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson is demanding a deeper investigation into a controversial lease deal after more than R70 million was allegedly paid to a non-existent tenant.

Furthermore, Sars has moved to clarify how South African exporters can access China’s new zero-tariff trade scheme and what requirements must be met

Weather tomorrow: 01 June 2026

The SA Weather Service warned of cloudy conditions with fog patches are expected in several provinces, while most of South Africa can look forward to fine, cool weather on Monday, 01 June. Full weather forecast here.

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DA, Rise Mzansi dominate donations

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Rise Mzansi accounted for nearly 90% of all political donations declared to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) during the latest reporting period.

The disclosures highlighted the two parties as the biggest recipients of private funding, with the DA receiving the largest share.

The figures were revealed in the IEC’s latest political funding declarations.

Political funding transparency remains under scrutiny as parties prepare for the 2026 local government elections. The latest declarations showed a significant gap between the amounts received by the DA and Rise Mzansi compared to other political parties.

CONTINUE READING: DA, RISE Mzansi account for nearly 90% of donations declared to IEC

Macpherson wants ghost tenant probe

Image used for illustration. Picture: iStock

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has called for further investigation after more than R70 million was allegedly paid to a so-called “ghost tenant”.

The payments were linked to a government lease agreement that has raised concerns over accountability and oversight.

Macpherson said while an investigation had been conducted, it failed to adequately address key questions and did not sufficiently hold those responsible to account.

He has now pushed for additional scrutiny into how the payments were approved and processed.

CONTINUE READING: R70m paid for ‘ghost tenant’ as Macpherson demands investigation

Sars clarifies China tariff process

Picture: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has outlined the process exporters must follow to benefit from China’s new zero-tariff export scheme.

The tax authority said exporters need to comply with specific customs requirements and ensure the correct documentation accompanies shipments.

Sars explained that the tariff relief does not automatically apply to all goods and that exporters must confirm eligibility before exporting products.

The move is expected to create new opportunities for South African businesses looking to access the Chinese market.

CONTINUE READING: Trading with China? Sars explains new zero-tariff export process

Officer arrested over cell escape

Picture: Saps

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly assisting suspects in escaping from holding cells.

The officer was arrested on Friday and is due in the KwaMsane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to face charges of aiding and abetting suspects, defeating the ends of justice and corruption.

The officer is also accused of accepting a bribe to assist the suspects’ escape from the KwaMsane police station on 27 February 2024.

The suspects are believed to have used a steel saw smuggled to them by the officer to cut through an iron roof sheet and the holding cells’ bars.

CONTINUE READING: Police officer arrested for allegedly assisting suspects to escape holding cells

Picture: iStock

Johannesburg Water says systems are gradually recovering following Rand Water’s planned maintenance programme. Reservoirs and water towers across affected areas have begun stabilising as supply returns to normal.

Phase one of the Eskom-related maintenance is set to be completed by 2 June, with Johannesburg Water stating its systems were experiencing various states of supply.

Water tankers are dotted around the areas hardest hit, with Johannesburg Water stating self-help collection points are also available at their depots.

CONTINUE READING: Rand Water maintenance update: Here’s how Johannesburg’s systems are recovering

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Cradock Four documents | Spaza shops get millions | Parole monitoring criticism