In case you missed it: Bafana Bafana away kit | ‘Bring back Tembisa Hospital money’ | R14m romance scam

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 20 March 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the official 2026/27 away jerseys for both Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana has been unvailed.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he will not rest until all the money stolen from Tembisa Hospital has been recovered.

Furthermore, three women have been jailed over a R14-million romance scam.

Weather tomorrow: 21 March 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe storms, flooding and damaging winds across multiple provinces as hazardous conditions spread over parts of South Africa. Full weather forecast here.

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New Bafana and Banyana away jerseys unveiled

Picture: Supplied

adidas in partnership with the South African Football Association (SAFA) have unveiled the official 2026/27 away jerseys for both Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana.

This will be the Away jersey which accompanies the home jersey unveiled earlier this month.

The 2026/2027 Away jersey makes a powerful statement in iconic green and gold – a colour combination deeply rooted in South African sporting identity.

CONTINUE READING: New Bafana and Banyana away jerseys unveiled

‘Bring back the Tembisa money before we come for you,’ warns Motsoaledi

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi during the media briefing on Saturday. Picture: GCIS

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he will not rest until all the money stolen from Tembisa Hospital has been recovered and those implicated in the corruption scandal are arrested.

Motsoaledi made the remarks on Friday during his visit to Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo, which recently made history following a groundbreaking surgical operation to separate the conjoined twins at the rural public health facility.

He was accompanied by Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, Provincial Health MEC, Dieketseng Mashego, and other senior health officials.

The health minister said he would never tire of answering questions about Tembisa Hospital.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Bring back the Tembisa money before we come for you,’ warns Motsoaledi

Three women in court over R14 million romance scam

Picture: iStock

Three women have been jailed over a R14-million romance scam after being accused of exploiting an elderly woman through a fake dating profile.

Asanda Dwesini, 39; Nomphelo Fetman, 32; and Shan Gabrelle Lewis, 47, briefly appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after they were arrested.

The Bellville Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team, together with the National Intervention Unit (NIU), arrested the three women on Thursday morning.

From 2017 to 2018, Dwesini, Fetman and Lewis allegedly exploited an elderly woman, who is in her 70s.

CONTINUE READING: Three women in court over R14 million romance scam

‘You are lying’: Madlanga slams Nkosi over WhatsApp text about DJ Sumbody’s murder

Police sergeant Fannie Nkosi

Police sergeant Fannie Nkosi came under sharp scrutiny at the Madlanga commission over a WhatsApp message he sent just days after the murder of musician Oupa John Sefoka, widely known as DJ Sumbody.

Testifying at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Friday, 20 March, Nkosi was questioned about a message he sent on 23 November 2022 to former City of Tshwane official Mpho Paul Lekukela.

The message included a photo of Lekukela with Sefoka and read: “Why didn’t you call him to order?” Lekukela replied: “I didn’t know.”

Nkosi told the commission he could not recall what he meant when he sent the message.

CONTINUE READING: ‘You are lying’: Madlanga slams Nkosi over WhatsApp text about DJ Sumbody’s murder

Fewer South Africans choosing customary marriage: Here are the provinces with the most decline

Image: iStock

Official data from Statistics South Africa shows customary marriages have plummeted by nearly a quarter in a single year, raising questions about the future of a centuries-old tradition

The latest Marriages and Divorces report released by Stats SA this week shows that only 2 634 customary marriages were registered with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) in 2024, a sharp decline of 25,5% from the 3 537 recorded the year before.

Across the broader marriage landscape, 102 373 marriages and unions were registered in 2024, down 28,5% from the 143 279 recorded in 2015, and the country’s crude marriage rate has fallen to just 1.6 per thousand people.

CONTINUE READING: Fewer South Africans choosing customary marriage: Here are the provinces with the most decline

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Tshwane tender probe launched | ‘B-BBEE will be tightened’ | Kruger lions mysteriously vanish