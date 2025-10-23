In case you missed it: KT Molefe cartel ties probed | Milnerton pupils granted bail | Highest-paid Discovery exec

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 23 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes Businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe’s purported links to the criminal syndicate known as the “Big Five,” and the cartel’s alleged protection of his nephew – the prime suspect in the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart – dominated proceedings at the Madlanga commission on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the eight Milnerton High School pupils charged with assault for a bullying incident at the school will write their exams separately from other classmates after they were granted bail.

Furthermore, Discovery Vitality Health CEO Neville Koopowitz, received more than £4.4 million in remuneration for the 2025 financial year. Considering that Discovery is a South African headquartered company and today’s exchange rate, Koopowitz earned more than R92 million, which is more than even the Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore earned.

Weather tomorrow: 24 October 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast fine and warm to hot conditions across the country for Friday, 24 October 2025.

A fire danger warning has been issued for parts of the Free State and the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe’s ‘Big Five’ cartel ties and protection of fugitive nephew under scrutiny

Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe appears in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on 6 August 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

Witness B – a police officer – resumed her testimony before the commission, taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Less than 1 in 4 qualifying poor households are given free electricity

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: X / @RekordNewspaper

Only 22.8% of poor households are given free electricity, representing one in four qualifying families.

This was revealed during a Parliamentary portfolio committee on electricity and energy on Wednesday, where the Department of Electricity and Energy gave a briefing on its load reduction strategy.

The department presented a comprehensive strategy to eliminate load reduction across South Africa by March 2027, targeting 1.69 million affected customers through a three-phase implementation plan focused on smart meter rollouts, expanded free basic electricity, and distributed energy resources.

Milnerton High School pupils in bullying case granted bail, will write exams separately

A screenshot of the video of the alleged Milnerton High School bullying incident.

The eight pupils appeared in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Authorities accused the pupils of bullying at the school. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) placed them on precautionary suspension.

DA to table motion of no confidence in Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: X / @gpgSocDev

The DA in Gauteng has signalled its intention to table a motion of no confidence in Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The party released a statement on Thursday morning, after which it held a press briefing at the provincial legislature building in Johannesburg.

Lesufi’s temporary halting of the crime wardens project appears to be the last straw for the second-largest party in the legislature.

R90m per year: Meet Discovery Group’s highest-paid executive – and it’s not the CEO

Picture: Supplied

Vitality Health is a subsidiary of Discovery Group, which is operated in the United Kingdom. Discovery Group was launched in 1992 and is led by founder Adrian Gore. Under the group are Discovery Bank, Discovery Life, Discovery Health, Discovery Insure, Discovery Invest, and Discovery Vitality.

Apart from Vitality Health, internationally, Discovery operates through Vitality Life and Vitality Corporate Services. The group reported R15 billion in normalised profit from operations for the year ended 30 June 2025.

